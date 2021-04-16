Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month aims to dispel myths and educate people about their illness and cures – CBS Denver





Denver (CBS4)– April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. It’s time to disseminate information about the disease and at the same time learn more about the treatments offered. by Parkinson’s FoundationCurrently, more than 1 million people in the United States live with the disease. With 60,000 Americans diagnosed each year, men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson’s disease than women. read more: Find a missing kayaker on Lake Carter, which was canceled four days later on CBSN Denver, We talked to Dr. Matthew Mian, a functional neurosurgeon at Swedish Medical Center.. He says the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are beyond tremors. “The most apparent thing we notice or lead to a diagnosis can be something like tremors, but in reality Parkinson’s disease affects every part of the body. Often In retrospect, the patient had problems long before the tremors became apparent, including sleep disorders, loss of smell, and even constipation. “ Other symptoms of Parkinson’s disease include gait and balance problems, stiffness and stiffness. Unfortunately, Dr. Mian says it is usually difficult to diagnose the disease until someone develops the symptoms of those outward movements. “Usually, Parkinson’s disease is diagnosed by a neurologist on a formal neurological examination. Unlike some other neuropathy, there is actually no formal examination or scan that leads to a diagnosis. In most cases, There will be a meeting of neurologists and a detailed examination. “ read more: Agricultural fire turned into a wildfire that was contained after burning 900 acres Treatment of most Parkinson’s patients includes medications that help address some of the symptoms. “Patients who have been taking the drug for some time may lose their effectiveness,” says Dr. Mian. “For them, we are thinking about another category of treatment, which is called deep brain stimulation.” Deep brain stimulation It consists of a thin wire that enters the brain and connects to a small battery. This device is constantly functioning to deliver targeted electrical pulses to parts of the brain. “I compare it to a brain pacemaker,” says Dr. Mian. “Their movements become more fluid because it causes very dramatic changes in the patient’s movements. Their tremors are often much better controlled and the need for medication is much less. There is. “ Deep brain stimulation is also useful for patients with essential tremor disorders or epilepsy. Other news: “The sky is the limit of the US economy,” says economic analysts. “We’ve been doing this for about 20 years. Today, it has really evolved into the standard treatment for patients with progressive Parkinson’s disease and is used in centers across the country,” says Dr. Mian. “Previously, instead of placing a stimulator, we used to do related treatments that burn small spots in the brain to create so-called lesions, which is a procedure that Michael J. Fox had, for example. Over time, we have learned that placing a stimulator instead can have certain benefits. As the patient’s symptoms change over time, the treatment can be raised or lowered, and the treatment is basically It’s safe and reversible. “

