Waterloo reported 82 new COVID-19 cases, 34 currently in hospital





Waterloo Public Health Report 82 New Cases COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The number of cases on Friday increased to 13,085. Of the new cases, 29 are of concern, and the total number of mutant cases in the region has increased to 1,026. read more: According to Ontario, the only way to flatten the COVID-19 curve is a 6-week stay-at-home order, 100,000 vaccinations per day. The region reports the first case of the B.1.351 variant, which was first detected in South Africa, and the P.1 variant, which was first detected in Brazil. As of Friday, there were 605 active cases in the Waterloo region, down 20 from the previous day. Of the active cases, 34 are being treated in the hospital, 15 of whom are in the intensive care unit. The story continues under the ad An additional 98 people were removed from the virus and the total number of cases resolved increased to 12,212, but the number of fatal cases remains 246 after one death was reported on Wednesday. The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region has increased by 3 to 20 in the past day. A new outbreak was declared at Queen’s Mount Public School, an unnamed retailer and an unnamed car dealership.









4:10 Dr. Bogok reveals COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Ontario





According to the Vaccine Distribution Task Force in the region, 137,336 vaccinations have been completed in the region, 4.168 more than reported Thursday. Trend story Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions include increased police power and assembly restrictions

The Ontario government is requesting the dispatch of nurses to other states and territories due to the proliferation of COVID-19 cases. At least 20.66% of Waterloo Regional residents have been vaccinated at least once. read more: Approximately 6,000 people are vaccinated with COVID-19 at pharmacies in the Waterloo region The story continues under the ad Ontario reported 4,812 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a daily high for the second consecutive day. Currently, the total number of states is 408,383. With an additional 25 deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 7,664. Meanwhile, 360,742 residents of Ontario have been reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 88 percent of known cases. The number of resolutions increased by 3,151 from the previous day. In Ontario, a record 1,955 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 (up 23 from the previous day), 701 in the intensive care unit (up 42), and 480 on ventilator ICU (38). ). — Uses Global News Gabby Rodrigues files © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

