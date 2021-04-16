Thirteen fully vaccinated Illinois, or one in 244,770, died of COVID-19





Of the approximately 3.2 million people who were completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in Illinois, 771 became ill and 13 died, officials from the Illinois Public Health Service reported. That number is a small percentage of the total number of victims of the disease, with 1,296,381 known cases and 21,630 deaths among Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. Citing the reasons for confidentiality, IDPH officials do not comment on whether the 13 people who died have something in common or if there are health problems that could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. It was. Recently, researchers have found that individuals who are already suffering from a weakened immune system or who are taking potent immunosuppressive drugs are susceptible to the serious consequences of the virus, even if they are fully vaccinated. I found that. “What we don’t know is the effectiveness of these vaccines in people with immunodeficiency,” said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, director of infection control and prevention at Edward Hospital in Naperville. “We need to learn from those numbers and know more about those cases to determine what the threat is.” Approximately 5,800 cases, referred to as “vaccine breakthroughs,” have been reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nationwide, according to data cited last week. Recent NPR report. In those groundbreaking cases, federal officials reported 74 deaths. People are considered fully vaccinated if the final dose of vaccine is exceeded for 2 weeks. According to IDPH figures, 3,182,010 people in Illinois meet that criteria. Less than 0.03% of the population, or one in 4,127 fully vaccinated, becomes ill after being fully vaccinated. Of those who received the infected vaccination, 29 were ill enough to be hospitalized. This is one in 109,724 fully vaccinated. One in 244,770 fully vaccinated people died. Clinical trials of vaccines used against COVID-19 in the United States have shown at least 94% effectiveness in preventing severe illness and death and approximately 80% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection. I did. Pinsky was worried about how some of the groundbreaking cases of fully vaccinated individuals were counted. Symptoms usually occur days after infection, so a person diagnosed after a two-week threshold may have actually been infected before the vaccine was fully effective. “The farther away you are from the second dose, the fewer breakthrough cases you may have,” he said. More than 166,885 COVID-19 vaccines were given to the arms of Illinois residents and workers on Thursday, according to IDPH officials. This is the second highest number of vaccines given daily by Illinois providers. The dose of vaccine given in Illinois is 7,779,290, and 3,453,704 in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties. The Illinois hospital treated 2,058 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, of which 468 were in the intensive care unit. The state’s average 7-day case positive rate is 4.2%. It stayed at that level for three consecutive days. Case positive, an important indicator used to measure infection levels, tracks the proportion of new cases obtained from a series of tests.

..





