“We were flying blindly”: A female J. & J doctor’s explanation.Cases of vaccine-related thrombi





Dr. Lipman said that when the team studied her blood sample, the fragments began to fall into place and had the same problems that occurred in the UK and Europe after the patient received the AstraZeneca vaccine. He said he noticed that he could see it. Mainly for young women. They switched from heparin to another anticoagulant and began following the guidance provided by a British doctor who treated AstraZeneca’s recipients with similar disorders. Expecting more information about the condition and possible association with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Dr. Lippmann called the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency number. It was a weekend, and he said the respondent told him that no one was available to help him and that the line had to be left open for emergencies. “I thought this was an emergency,” said Dr. Lippmann. “She hung up on me.” He called back to ask how to reach Janssen, who manufactures Johnson & Johnson vaccines. That information was not available, and he said the respondent also told him that the FDA could not provide advice on caring for the patient. “We will investigate this further so that doctors seeking help from the FDA can get the help they are looking for,” FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Kakomo said in an email. Dr. Lippmann said a pharmacist at his hospital submitted a report online to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early April, but authorities did not contact him to ask about the case until this week. The agency declined to comment on whether spokeswoman Kristen Nordland had contacted Dr. Lippmann in an email. At a meeting of the CDC Advisory Board on Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson and the agency’s safety expert, Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, released data on young women in Nevada.After the meeting, Nevada officials Make a statement They said they were the first to know the incident in their state and had previously told the public that the incident had not been reported, asking their “federal partners” why they were not notified to the state. At a hospital in Nevada, an intervention radiologist used a device to aspirate blood clots by passing a tube through a blood vessel into the brain of a young woman. Later, more blood clots were formed and he performed the procedure again.

