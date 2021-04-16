Health
Red Deer jumps to 379 active cases of COVID-19 and the state adds 1,616 new cases – Rimbey Review
Alberta reported an additional 1,616 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The state currently has 16,759 virus activity cases and completed 16,876 COVID-19 tests with a 9.6% positive test rate.
Red Deer also saw a surge in active COVID-19 cases, adding 93 over the past week, from Tuesday 279 to Friday 372.
“The number of active cases of Red Deer is increasing, and we know that the risk of infection is high because the B.1.1.7 variant now accounts for more than half of the active cases in our state. “We will,” the city of Red Deer said on Facebook. Position.
“For the weekend, continue to follow public health guidelines. We know that these guidelines come at a cost, but these need to be done for the safety of our community and the healthcare system. Is a sacrifice. “
Throughout the state, Alberta added 898 new concerns variants on Friday. There are a total of 8,967 active variant cases, accounting for 53% of the total active cases in Alberta.
There are also 423 hospitals throughout the state of COVID-19, including 93 in the intensive care unit.
Dr. Dina Hinshaw, director of health at Alberta, said Thursday that the state needs to consider additional restrictions as these numbers continue to grow, especially as atypical cases continue to grow.
“It’s very clear that our numbers are increasing, hospitalizations are increasing, and ICU hospitalizations are increasing, which is affecting our ability to provide face-to-face learning in some places. , It plays a role in preventing infections by reducing the number of direct interactions with people outside the home, “Hinsho said Thursday.
“Several restrictions considerations have been resolved, but they do not prevent us from taking action on what we do every day to stop sending and reduce numbers.”
Hinsho also said Thursday that Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination program would begin in mid-to-late May, in response to vaccine shipments.
In Phase 3, the vaccine will be open to the public.
“It only takes a few weeks to move. We expect all Albertans who are not currently in Phase 2 to move the rest of their population very quickly once they start Phase 3. I want to reassure her, “she said.
In the central zone, there are 1,629 active cases of the virus, 40 in hospitals and 4 in intensive care units.
Looking at the state geospatial mapping of COVID-19 cases in a municipal setting, the region is defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with more than 10,000 people. Small areas are incorporated into the corresponding rural areas.
In this setting, Red Deer County has 101 active virus cases, Rakum County has 69 active cases, and Clearwater County has 18 active cases.
Lacombe has 66 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 52 active cases, and Olds has 62 active cases. Mountain View County has 66 actives, Knee Hill County has 39 actives, and Drumheller has 24 actives.
Camrose County has 75 active cases and Stettler County has 13 cases.
Camrose has 92 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 131 active cases.
In the regional setting, 232 people are active in Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis. There are 117 active cases in Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, and 20 active cases in Lyngby, which includes parts of West Ponoka and Rakum County.
