Public health planning clinic closed in Waterloo region due to vaccine shortage

Waterloo Region Public Health says it plans to shorten the business days of local vaccine clinics in the coming weeks due to lack of vaccine allocation. The Vaccine Task Force states that it has been notified of interruptions in delivery of both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine.

Health officer Hsiu-Li Wang explained the situation to members of the Health Commission on Friday night. Earlier that day, the country learned that Moderna would not offer 1.2 million doses this month.

Instead, its shipments were reduced to 650,000 shots, which could arrive by the first week of May.

“We are not going to get [Moderna] “It’s an expected dose for a few weeks, and at this point we also know that Pfizer shipments will decline in May,” Wang said.

Therefore, Mr. Wang said, “We will have to close the clinic in the future due to lack of supply.”

Karen Redman, chairman of the Waterloo region, said no clinics were actually closed. She told CBC News that she expects the mass vaccination clinics on the Boardwalk in Kitchener and Pinebush Road in Cambridge to be seven to three days a week.

It’s unclear how the news that Pfizer has intervened to provide Canada with eight million more vaccines than planned will affect the expected closure of clinics, Wang said.

It is also unknown how Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s efforts to reroute vaccines to COVID-19 hotspots (such as Toronto and Peel) will affect Waterloo’s supply. Said.