Androscoggin County currently has the highest COVID-19 positive rate of any county in Maine.

4 mins ago

Former U.S. Army medic John Stoddard said on Friday morning to avoid puddles while checking a row of cars at the Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Veterans in Challenger Drive, Lewiston. Monitor your progress. The medical technician was one of dozens of medical professionals and staff outside the coordination and management of shots at the Lewiston VA Clinic. Rathdy Ringham / Sun Journal Buy this photo

Androscoggin County has been hit by COVID-19.

Recorded a record high daily total of new cases of potentially fatal illness on Friday, taking the lead as Maine with the highest number of per capita cases since the start of the pandemic over a year ago I did.

The county reported 119 new cases on Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine. There were also two new deaths from the coronavirus.

It’s not clear why Androscoggin County is having a harder time dealing with COVID-19 than the rest of Maine.

Part of the recent surge in cases was due to a significant outbreak at Bates College, which blocked the student population for 12 days and housed as many as 77 people who tested positive on their own.

However, the number of counties over the same period far exceeds the aggregate found in Bates, which tests students three times a week, and is far more likely to notice asymptomatological positive cases than any other institution in the region. It is getting higher.

Robert Long, a spokesman for the main CDC, said on Friday: The virus that causes COVID-19 is optimistic and tenacious, so wearing a mask in public, adhering to physical distance guidelines, washing hands frequently, avoiding the crowd, and getting vaccinated are the main things. This is the best thing the state people can do to protect themselves and each other. .. “

Androscoggin already has more than 850 cases this month. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has counted 6,259 cases from the county, with an overall positive rate of 581.3 per 10,000 inhabitants.

Until Friday, York County maintained the highest positive rate distinction in the state. However, Androscoggin jumped to the top with new numbers and York came in second at a rate of 575.2.

Incidents are increasing across the stateThe 7-day average has more than doubled in the past month, but Androscoggin County has seen the fastest rise.

Oxford County is one of the four counties in Maine, with a positive rate of over 500 for every 10,000 residents. The Oxford, York, Cumberland, and Androscoggin counties are the only Maine counties with a higher than the 422 state average per 10,000 inhabitants.

Typical of the small outbreaks scattered throughout the region are recent outbreaks at car dealerships on Route 26 in South Paris, which will resume normal operation next week after suffering from a COVID-19 outbreak and a shortage of staff. I want to do it. Most of the moon.

Bessey Motor Sales, Oxford County, said on a Facebook page that there were “many employees exposed” to the coronavirus and eventually tested positive for the disease.

Closed for a few days last week, an outside company was able to “thoroughly clean and sanitize” all buildings for the rest of its employees and their customers.

The dealer said he had talked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine on how to deal with the situation. The state CDC said Friday that it did not start an outbreak investigation on the project.

The dealers reopened on Monday, according to a social media post, but “there was a huge shortage of staff in the service and parts departments.”

The reality is that Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties are immunizing their populations much more slowly than state-wide efforts.

Androscoggin County has the lowest immunization rate in Maine, and Oxford has the second lowest immunization rate. Both are less than 30% of eligible residents, but in five counties there are more than 40%.

One of the reasons for the low immunization rate of Androscoggin is that the population is younger than most other parts of Maine, so the proportion of people eligible for early immunization is low.

The proportion of jabs on first dose only is below the state average, but closer to normal than the final vaccination rate.

Overall, Maine has the highest proportion of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The New York Times, which is tracking cases of COVID-19 in all counties across the country, Evaluation of Androscoggin County As a “very high” risk location since mid-February.

After the outbreak of Bates, the number of cases surged, driving the county into the “very high risk of exposure” group on Wednesday.

