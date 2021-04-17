Oregon reports two more COVID-19-related deaths, 704 new cases

Cases almost doubled last month.About 39,000 Oregons are vaccinated daily

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have increased the state’s death to 2,457, the Oregon Department of Health reported Friday.

OHA also reported a new confirmed case of 704 COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Friday, bringing the state total to 173,626.

Here Is a link to recording And Link to the issue Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Department of Health led the media briefing on Friday morning.

Officials said at a press conference on Friday that the number of cases almost doubled in the month. Authorities attribute it to a variety of factors, from school returning to the session to an increase in viral variants and “pandemic fatigue.”

Some cases were related to social gatherings.

“There were multiple nights of karaoke events, 36 were hospitalized, three were hospitalized, and tragically one died,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sideliner.

“There was an indoor concert in a small music venue, 15 incidents from that event, 10 people gathered in the backyard, and all got sick,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of Oregonians vaccinated has increased to about 39,000 per day.

Over 1.5 million Oregonians received initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OHA reported on Friday that 47,407 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 28,146 doses were given on Thursday and 19,261 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 38,239 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,268,433 Pfizer, 1,089,987 Modana, and 87,666 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 988,584 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,542,429 people who have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,513,395 Pfizer, 1,313,100 Modana, and 215,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated today, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 199, four more than Thursday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one less than Thursday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

St. Charles Bend reported 15 COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Friday, three of whom were in the ICU and one who was on mechanical ventilation.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Friday were Baker (9), Benton (7), Craccamus (79), Kratosop (3), Colombia (6), Couse (6), Crook (15). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (3), Deschutz (59), Douglas (7), Grant (25), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (3), Josephine (29), Klamath (43), Lake ( 2), Lane (57), Lincoln (6), Lynn (20), Marul (1), Marion (63), Morrow (5), Multnomah (88), Pork (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (3) 9), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (69), Yamhill (8).

The 2,456th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 45-year-old man in Columbia County who was positive on April 12 and died on April 15. The location of death and the presence of underlying illness have been confirmed.

The 2,457th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a positive reaction in an 80-year-old man in Klamath County on April 8 and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on April 12. He had a fundamental condition.

Caution: Due to a delay in inspection reports, OHA received approximately 4,400 Electronic Inspection Reports (ELRs) from Josephine County on April 15, 2021. The report is from December 2020 to April 2021. As a result, the total ELR on April 15 will be higher and the positive rate will be lower than expected by Josephine County.

Want to know more about COVID-19 vaccination?

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.

News Release from Governor Kate Brown:

Vaccination eligibility for all Oregons over the age of 16 begins on Monday, April 19th

(Salem, Oregon) — Governor Kate Brown held a press conference today to provide up-to-date information on the status of COVID-19 in Oregon and urge Oregon residents to plan vaccinations. The Governor has joined Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Department of Health (OHA), and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, a state epidemiologist.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from the serious illness and death of COVID-19,” said Governor Brown. “These are the best ways to protect yourself from variants, and the key to lifting the restrictions this pandemic has imposed on us. Then we do what we like and do what we like. You can meet the person you miss.

“This Monday, vaccination eligibility will be open to everyone over the age of 16. If you haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated yet, plan to get vaccinated now. Tell your loved ones and neighbors. Why? If you’ve already signed up for an appointment, help your friends sign up as well.

“And our friends, family and neighbors are waiting for the vaccine, so it’s important that we all work together to keep them safe. Remember the basics. Wear masks and rally Limit, especially with friends and family who are not fully vaccinated. — And maintain social distance.

“Almost one in four Oregon citizens are fully vaccinated and are approaching the necessary community protection from the virus every day. We keep an eye on the horizon for public health safety. We must respect the personal responsibilities shared by all of us to protect. Measures. “

A copy of the Governor’s prepared remarks from today’s press conference is available Here..

For more information on vaccines, please visit the following URL: covidvaccine.oregon.gov..

Video link