King County’s coronavirus metrics are high but stable for now





King County, WA — King County’s weekly coronavirus briefing shows good and bad news on Friday as the county’s COVID-19 index is stable but continues to be surprisingly close to state thresholds. Shown that they are mixed.

Dr. Jeff Dutin, Public Health Officer, provided an up-to-date analysis of trends that include some concerns as mutant strains have become established and vaccines continue to be inadequately supplied. The number of cases in King County has been relatively static over the past two weeks, with an average of about 294 cases per day these days, Duchin said. The county’s 14-day case rate was 198.5 per 100,000, slightly continuing to meet both Phase 3 thresholds for the state.Washington leader on Monday Retreated three counties It did not meet the indicators for both new cases and hospitalization. The next state-wide assessment is scheduled for May 3.

“We spent almost two months now that we haven’t made much progress in lowering the level of COVID-19,” Duchin said. “After the recent increase, cases and hospitalizations are significant but stable. There is a risk that the outbreak will worsen in the coming weeks.” It is better to have an upward trajectory stagnant than to make things worse, but the county’s goal is to reverse momentum and significantly reduce infections until much larger units are vaccinated.

“As we vaccinate more people, more infectious variants spread, which makes it much easier for the virus to spread throughout the community,” Duchin said. “Unfortunately, as more people are vaccinated, we need to take these COVID-19 precautions seriously and take a relatively good position in terms of minimization, at least for the next two months. The number of illnesses and hospitalizations we see occurs in our young and middle-aged adults. “ Young adults and middle-aged people account for the majority of new cases and hospitalizations, as the oldest and most vulnerable people are increasingly protected by vaccination, according to county data. The age group with the highest incidence of illness continues to be residents between the ages of 18 and 34.

Daily hospitalizations increased by another 15% last week to a total of 97, with hospitalization rates in southern and southeastern King County continuing to be two to three times higher than in Seattle and the East Side. Young people have a lower risk of death from COVID-19, but they can still occur and become seriously ill across age groups. “Protection of older people through vaccination is increasing mortality in the younger age group,” Duchin said. “In the last 14 days, 9% of deaths were in the 25-49 age group, compared to 2% overall at the time of outbreak.”

Relation: Where to find vaccine reservations in Washington Overall mortality remains low, averaging 1-2 people per day, but it still occurs and a subset of older people still need vaccination. “Even with increased infections in the community, the virus can infect the most vulnerable and unprotected people,” Duchin said. “Infrequently, COVID-19 causes serious hospitalization and death in young adults.” All Washington citizens over the age of 16 Vaccinated on Thursday, And it takes time to get enough dose to reach hundreds of thousands. Until then, it will be a race against time as more infectious variants become established. According to Duchin, the first identified B.1.1.7 variant in the UK doubles every two weeks in state sequence data. Currently, Washington is analyzing about 8% of all positive COVID-19 tests for variants of concern, detecting them in more than 1,000 King County cases. Authorities say numbers are just a small part of what’s really happening. “These are all more infectious viruses and represent a significant and increasing threat to our ability to control this outbreak,” said Duchin. “To stay in the game, you need to be prepared for COVID prevention.” Health professionals use well-made, snug masks in public places, limit activities with unvaccinated people outside the home, avoid crowded indoor areas, be careful about ventilation, etc. We recommend a well-known set of practices to protect against varieties. “The bottom line is that we can’t predict where we’re going. We can only encourage people to do everything they can to guide us in the right direction, bend that curve, and control the virus. “Duchin said. “We immunize humans as soon as possible, no matter what dose we take. All of this exceeds the threshold at which we need to counteract the effects of new variants and return to more restrictive activity. Helps reduce the chances. “ Over 51% of King County take at least one dose. 900K in search of vaccine In terms of vaccination, more than 51% of King County residents over the age of 16 are currently vaccinated at least once, which is reported to be close to 1 million. About 32 percent are fully vaccinated. In the elderly, 90% of people over the age of 65 are vaccinated once and 76% are fully vaccinated. This week, an estimated 650,000 residents of King County are estimated to be eligible for a new vaccine, joining the approximately 250,000 former population who still need a first dose, and federal supply chain problems are significant. And it is an increasing obstacle. “We believe that there are about 900,000 people in King County who are vaccinated today,” said Duchin. “Unfortunately, the Ministry of Health says vaccine supplies will be flat for the next few weeks, and as a result, it will be difficult for everyone who wants to be vaccinated today to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Probably. “ Duchin said the county expected doses of only 76,000 this week, even before the state expanded its eligibility on Thursday, which was not enough to cover the existing demographics. “I believed that supply would increase when eligibility increased,” Duchin said. “In fact, supply is declining. This week’s” Vax Day “week is lower than it was two weeks ago. “ The good news is that the setbacks are temporary and deliveries will eventually catch up with growing needs. “This temporary dose reduction will be time-limited,” Duchin said. “By late April, we expect a significant dose increase again. It will take time for everyone interested in vaccination to make an appointment.” In the meantime, a final push is needed to prevent unwanted illnesses until sufficient vaccines are available to be the primary defense tool. Duchin concludes the Friday briefing with a community plea. “We are currently in conflict with this virus and it is not the time to blink. The increasing number of vaccinated people is undoubtedly the damage caused by these new variants and increased activity. Limitation. Current death toll is relatively low. We pay tribute to the effectiveness of vaccination in high-risk adults. Increasing vaccination rates is ultimately the best for COVID-19. It’s a weapon, but at this point it’s not possible to rely solely on vaccines to completely counter the threat of variants’ proliferation. Next month. For now, relying solely on vaccines is when a dual strategy is needed. It’s like fighting with one hand tied behind you. Work together to completely knock out this virus and do as much as you can. “”

