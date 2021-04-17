Comparison of H1N1 influenza and COVID-19: Similarities and differences

A Pandemic It occurs when the disease spreads to many different countries and continents and affects many people. When thinking about a pandemic COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) It probably comes to mind. However, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, I also experienced another pandemic, the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, relatively recently. You may be wondering how these two pandemics compare to each other. Continue reading while analyzing their similarities and differences below.

Before we compare the two pandemics in more detail, here are some simple facts about each.

Let’s look at some of the similarities between the 2009 H1N1 influenza and the COVID-19 pandemic. Infection; infection Both 2009 H1N1 influenza and COVID-19 can be transmitted in a similar manner. These include: Respiratory droplets. These are small droplets that are formed when a person infected with the virus speaks, sneezes, or coughs. Inhaling these droplets can cause a virus.

One symptom peculiar to COVID-19 Loss of smell and taste.. H1N1 influenza and COVID-19 in 2009 vary from mild to severe. In both pandemics, certain groups were at increased risk of serious illness. Risk factor The groups at risk of complications from H1N1 influenza and COVID-19 in 2009 are quite overlapping. They include: Adults over 65

Pregnant person

People with certain types of underlying health The underlying health conditions that can cause complications are: Additional high-risk groups for H1N1 influenza in 2009 There were some additional groups Higher risk Serious illnesses during the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic include: Children under 5 years old

People under the age of 19 receiving long-term aspirin therapy COVID-19 additional high-risk group In addition, people with the following underlying health conditions Higher risk For serious illness from COVID-19: complications Both 2009 H1N1 influenza and COVID-19 can cause similar complications, including: COVID-19 also has some additional issues, including: vaccine After the advent of H1N1 influenza and COVID-19 in 2009, we quickly worked on vaccine development. In the process of the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, 5 in total The vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).These vaccines were developed using the same technology that was previously used Seasonal influenza vaccine.. by World Health Organization (WHO) At the time of this article, more than 200 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are under development and at least 7 different vaccines are currently in use worldwide. They use a variety of different technologies, including: Currently, three vaccines are approved by the FDA for emergency use in the United States. These include vaccines manufactured by:

Now let’s look at the difference between the two pandemics. Virus type The 2009 H1N1 pandemic Influenza virus..Influenza virus is part of the virus family Orthomyxoviridae.. Their genetic material is composed of eight separate strands of RNA. This particular flu virus transmitted from pigs to humans in 2009, so Monica saidSwine flu.. In fact, it contains RNA strands from humans, pigs, and birds. How does this happen? Pigs can be infected with several different types of influenza virus. When this happens, the RNA strands of various viruses can mix through a process called reassortment. This can lead to unique influenza viruses such as the 2009 H1N1 virus. COVID-19 is Coronavirus From the virus family Coronaviridae.. Its genetic material is composed of single-strand RNA. The specific virus that causes COVID-19 is called SARS-CoV-2. The exact origin of SARS-CoV-2 is still unknown.Recently released report from WHO SARS-CoV-2 is probably derived from bats, indicating that it was passed to humans via an unknown intermediate animal host. Today’s 2009 H1N1 influenza The 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic ended in 2010, but these viruses Keep circulating Today as a seasonal influenza strain. They are included as one of the components of. Seasonal influenza vaccine Every year since the pandemic. Global death so 2012 survey Researchers estimated that approximately 284,000 deaths occurred worldwide in the first 12 months of the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. Since the end of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been 75,000 The 2009 H1N1 flu caused death in the United States. COVID-19 has caused quite a lot of deaths around the world.about 2,000,000 people died From COVID-19, it occurred in the first 12 months of the pandemic. Similar to the 2009 H1N1 influenza, deaths from COVID-19 continue during and after the pandemic.At the time of writing this, COVID-19 Almost 3,000,000 Died all over the world. More than 500,000 people have died in the United States. Infectious COVID-19 is more contagious than the 2009 H1N1 influenza. This means that COVID-19 can spread more easily among individuals. that is Estimated That R 0 In the case of COVID-19, it is about 3, but R 0 H1N1 influenza in 2009 is between 1.3 and 1.7. “R 0 “” Is an abbreviation for “basic reproduction number”. This reflects the number of other people who are susceptible to the virus if one person is infected with the virus. Therefore, one person who developed COVID-19 could infect the other three with the virus. On the other hand, a person who got the H1N1 flu in 2009 could infect one or two other people. The duration of transmission between the two viruses is also different. influenza: Who has influenza Usually, the virus can pass from 1 day before the onset of symptoms to 5 to 7 days after the onset of illness.

Who has Usually, the virus can pass from 1 day before the onset of symptoms to 5 to 7 days after the onset of illness. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection: COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) It can occur about 2 days before the onset of symptoms. People, with or without symptoms, can be infected with the virus for up to 10 days after a positive test. Onset of symptoms Influenza, including H1N1 influenza in 2009, and COVID-19 differ in terms of onset of symptoms. influenza: The incubation period of influenza 1-4 days .. When symptoms occur, they often appear suddenly.

The incubation period of influenza .. When symptoms occur, they often appear suddenly. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection: The incubation period of COVID-19 is long, 2-14 days Although many people develop symptoms 5 days After being infected with a virus. Symptoms usually appear more slowly. Most affected age group The two pandemics were also different in the most affected age groups. 2009 H1N1 influenza: Man Under 30 years old Most affected by the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. It is believed that this is due to the already existing influenza immunity in the elderly.

Man Most affected by the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. It is believed that this is due to the already existing influenza immunity in the elderly. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection: Adults over the age of 30 are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Generally speaking, fewer and fewer cases are observed in young people. Disease severity that is 94% and 98% Cases of H1N1 influenza in 2009 were mild. Far fewer experienced severe or serious illness. A higher percentage of people who develop COVID-19 have a severe illness.The· WHO COVID-19 has an 80% chance of being mild, but we estimate that 20% of people infected with the virus can become seriously ill or seriously ill. treatment Treatment of H1N1 influenza in 2009 included supportive care and antiviral drugs. Supportive care includes: Get enough rest

Drink plenty of water

Use over-the-counter (OTC) drugs like Acetaminophen (Tylenol), Ibuprofen (Advil, Motlin), and Naproxen (Alive) Relieves symptoms such as fever and pain H1N1 virus is oseltamivir (oseltamivir (Tamiflu) And Zanamivir (Relenza). However, when COVID-19 first appeared, we did not know an effective treatment for it. Over time, various treatments have been approved by the FDA or approved for emergency use. Mild to moderate COVID-19 is often treated with supportive care.add to Treatment It can also be used by those who are hospitalized or who are at high risk of serious illness. These include: Remdesivir (Veklury), COVID-19’s only FDA-approved antiviral treatment

SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibody

Dexamethasone, a type of steroid drug

COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma