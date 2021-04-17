Moderna plans to prepare a third vaccine booster shot by the fall.





COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna plans to make a third booster of the double-dose vaccine available to Americans by the fall, CEO Stéphane Bancel said this week. Moderna vaccine Coronavirus Six months after the second shot, the study Performance. The question is how long the immunity to the virus lasts. The same applies to Pfizer’s double-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Thursday, “It is likely that a third dose will be needed between 6 and 12 months. After that, there will be a re-vaccination every year. We need to confirm all of that. ” Virtual event Hosted by CVS Health. one third Booster shot Although resistance to the virus is not yet required, health experts say it may provide additional immunity to COVID-19 mutants that are beginning to spread from Brazil, South Africa, and the United Kingdom to the United States. “All of this is suspected of bypassing the protection provided by the vaccine,” Justin Gil, an emergency medical nurse practitioner, told CBSN.

Need a “probable” third COVID shot within 12 months … 02:58 None of the vaccines available provide 100% immunity to COVID-19, so a fully vaccinated individual may still be infected with the virus. “We know a few things [who are fully vaccinated] We are still infected and test positive for COVID-19, but there are still many unclear points about individuals who will eventually test positive, “Gill said. Such “breakthrough” infections are considered very rare, but can occur when vaccinated individuals are exposed to mutants or significant viral loads. Pharmaceutical companies develop booster shots, but those who have been vaccinated twice with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can rest assured that they are well protected from COVID-19.

Development of booster shots for COVID variants 06:52 “In the end, it still offers great protection,” Gil said. “But we know that some people are still infected with the COVID-19 virus. They should continue to follow these public health guidelines, wear masks, and be vigilant when they are around others. It’s essential. “ Vaccine confidence has risen among individuals across the United States as more Americans have seen their friends and family vaccinated. Kaiser Family Foundation.. To date, about 38% of the US population has been vaccinated at least once, and 24% have been fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

