Benefits of Horse-Related Therapy in Boys with Autism

Researchers report that treatment of horses resulted in improvements in key behavioral areas in 15 children affected by autism spectrum disorders.

An Italian research team reported on the effects of 20 weekly sessions of horse support and treatment on a group of autistic boys aged 7 to 15 years.

Leonardo Zocante and his fellow researchers Clinical Medical JournalAutism is a multifactorial disease in nature, whose different characteristics are probably caused by different genes, associated with different brain regions, and associated with different core cognitive deficits.

Complementary and alternative therapies may support the classic medical approach.

“In fact, parents of children with autism spectrum disorders have a variety of treatments in addition to pharmacological approaches, including medical practices that were not part of traditional medical care, especially when the child’s behavioral difficulties. Asking for is not uncommon in clinical practice and is not properly managed, “they said.

Among the most implemented and effective types of complementary methods are swimming, art therapy, music therapy, and horse-related therapies.

Over the last decade, horse-involved therapies have been of interest in the treatment of autism in the light of their potential benefits in terms of social functioning and postural control.

The research team enrolled boys from the Veneto Autism Spectrum Disorders Regional Center at the Integrated University Hospital in Verona, Italy.

Twenty weekly 45-minute horse-related therapy sessions were held in Verona, half one-on-one and the other half in pairs.

Upon arrival, each child groomed the horse, then worked on the ground, followed by animals. Each session suggested a variety of techniques and activities that gradually increased in difficulty and complexity. The program was tailored to the characteristics of each child.

Before and after the 20-week program, each child’s psychosocial, neurocognitive and neuromotor abilities were assessed by a clinical psychologist using a range of recognized parent-reported questionnaires.

Psychologists also examined the level of stress in parent-child relationships.

The researchers found that horse-related programs were associated with better coordination and greater adaptive behavior. Adaptive behavior is age-appropriate behavior that allows you to behave effectively in your daily life while minimizing conflicts with others.

The authors also reported progressive improvements in children’s abilities to respond to the increasing complexity of positive behavior support.

However, horse treatment has not proven effective in reducing parental stress.

The research team said the preliminary evidence presented in the study could have significant public health implications. The findings give horse-backed activities and treatments a reason to expect that they are an effective option for autism and guarantee further clinical trials to investigate its potential benefits, they say. Said.

“Complementary and alternative therapies are probably effective in complex, multifactorial conditions such as autism spectrum disorders to achieve the best possible lifetime results for individuals suffering from these conditions. Gives a reason to expect to be. “

However, the treatment provided in this study is a one-time, limited-time preliminary that is made possible thanks to the joint efforts of a tertiary referral facility with more than 10 years of experience in treating horses and the Amateur Sports Association. It was an intervention.

“Such interventions may be less feasible in a long-term, general clinical environment due to the cost of infrastructure and resources,” they said.

“Preliminary results of this study require replication in larger populations from a variety of socio-economic backgrounds, as well as before, during, and after receiving other therapeutic interventions. “

Work is also guaranteed to investigate the potential presence of different responses to treatment in children with different degrees of autism and whether the improvements seen in the study persisted.

The research team consists of Zoccante, Michele Marconi, Marco Luigi Ciceri, Silvia Gagliardoni, Luigi Alberto Gozzi, Sara Sabaini, Gianfranco Di Gennaro, Marco Colizzi, Verona Integrated University Hospital, Corte Molon — ASD Horse Valley, University of Verona. We are affiliated. , And King’s College London.

