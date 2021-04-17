Health
Few people have been vaccinated to catch COVID-19 in Hawaii
At least 38 people on the island who completed COVID-19 vaccine therapy were tested positive, state health officials said Friday.
One of these patients was hospitalized, said Brooks Veil, a spokesman for the Hawaii State Department of Health. He said the health of other patients is still under investigation.
38 of them were among the 221,018 vaccinated people in Hawaii who completed their final dose at least two weeks ago. This is about 0.02% of the so-called “breakthrough” cases.
Vaccines can protect you from serious illness and death However, it does not prevent all infections..
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has recorded 5,800 breakthrough cases, 74 of which were fatal. These cases make up less than 1% of fully vaccinated people. The US News and World Report reported.
The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 across the island.
On Oahu A total of 20 infections occurred in the field of education. An additional 12 cases were associated with 2 restaurants. At least 26 COVID-19 cases originated from two parties on Oahu.
In Hawaii County 37 cases are associated with one “educational environment”. that is Nations University Kona, As of April 6, 31 COVID-19 cases have been announced on the website.
DOH Disease Researchers Report It 21 COVID-19 Clusters on Maui In the last two weeks, it has been associated with the tourism industry, churches and schools.
Officials do not specify a location or trade name, Weekly cluster report Seven of the Maui clusters accounted for 93 infections in the tourism industry and six caused 48 COVID-19 infections in schools.
The outbreak that began in Kahului’s Cathedral has spread to 90, of which 75 went directly to church and 15 were infected with the virus through personal contact.
Increased infections on Maui may be associated with the spread of more contagious variants that have become the predominant strain of the county, according to state health officials.
Approximately 82% of the Maui COVID-19 specimens tested in March were California variants, said Edward Desmond, administrator of the DOH Hawaii State Institute, which conducts routine laboratory testing throughout the state. I am.
“I think that’s probably the reason why the cases have been high in the last few weeks and there are more sick people on Maui,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. Health center..
Vaccine eligibility is ready to be open to all Hawaiian adults this Monday, but reservation availability is available, especially as state inventories have been reduced while Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution is pending. Warned that it depends on supply.
Johnson & Johnson single vaccine distribution has ceased Tuesday after the announcement by federal health authorities They were investigating a rare form of blood clot among six women.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Josh Green is still discussing plans to facilitate travel by creating a quarantine exemption for vaccinated people on Friday, handling lost vaccine cards and airport screeners. He said that details such as preparations have been set out.
Plan to fully allow Vaccinated people skipping state forced quarantine He said it will launch for island travelers as early as May 11. This program may not be available to out-of-state travelers until late next month or June.
Meanwhile, the University of Hawaii is considering mandating shots, except for those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. Hawaii News Reported.. At least 50 American universities have reported that they will need the COVID-19 vaccine starting this fall.
