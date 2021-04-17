Stopping the use of the J & J vaccine could move southwestern Florida further away from vaccination goals





Fort myers After this busy week in the vaccine deployment process, Lee Health CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci says that if you want to get vaccinated, you should. Even after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been discontinued, Lee Health remains unused for 500 doses of the vaccine. WINK News wants to ask healthcare leaders if this suspension of use will further move us away from vaccination goals. In southwestern Florida, more than 460 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported on Friday. “Today we have 106 COVID patients in our hospital, and just a few weeks ago we were in the 50-60 range,” said Dr. Antonucci. Dr. Barry Bloom is a professor of public health at Harvard University. “Because the vaccine is being deployed, the cases are generally flat and should decrease,” said Dr. Bloom. This increase is partly due to the spread of variants and COVID fatigue. This is a time when vaccination is very important. “The only way we can knock out the disease is to vaccinate the population,” said Dr. Antonucci. Dr. Stephanie Stoval is a medical director and epidemiologist at Lee Health’s Prevention of Pediatric Infections. “We take J & J’s suspension seriously. We stopped as soon as we heard about it, and we no longer administer the dose,” said Dr. Stoval. Stoval states that 500 J & J doses require sitting in the Lee Health freezer and waiting. As each day goes by, those doses get closer and closer to their expiration date. “If we don’t continue vaccination, more people are at risk for COVID because of coagulation problems and other problems,” said Dr. Bloom. Dr. Barry Bloom said it was because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was expected to have a significant impact on vaccination goals. “Currently, this is only available in small quantities, about 5% of all vaccines given, but it was expected to be scaled up and more widely available than other vaccines.” Dr. Bloom said. Still, you don’t have to wait long to get more vaccinations in Florida while you wait to hear if the suspension is permanent or temporary. “We expect more vaccines in the state than they really need in the very few weeks,” Dr. Antonucci said. But for now, be prepared to roll up your sleeves more than once. Lee Health expects to increase the dose of COVID-19 vaccine by another 1500 times next week.

