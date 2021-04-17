Dallas County today reports 15 COVID-related deaths, 152 new cases on Friday

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 15 deaths and 152 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on April 16 Total death toll 3,783 to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 254,822.

The county also reports a total of 40,429 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic, which opened on Monday, January 11, has been receiving 368,000 COVID-19 vaccines since the start of vaccination.

Both the first and second vaccinations at the fair park will continue until Saturday.

The additional deaths reported are:

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Balti Springs. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. She was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 50s living in Desoto. She was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She expired at a local hospital ED and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Duncanville. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was found dead at home and had no potential high-risk health status.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s living in Desoto. He had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in a nursing care facility in Garland. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 80s living in Desoto. He had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Richardson. She expired at the facility and was in potentially high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She expired at the facility and was in potentially high-risk health condition.

A man in his 90s living in Desoto. He had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

The· Sax city According to city officials, only active recovered / deleted cases are reported. According to the city’s website, staff will be up-to-date when they receive information from the city’s health authorities. The last update was on April 9, showing 41 active cases in the city, 26 in Dallas County, and 15 in Collin County.

One death reported today was a patient with a solid organ transplant who had been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, a total of 57 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7. B.1.429 6 cases of variants. One case of the B.1.526 variant has been identified in Dallas County residents. Four are hospitalized and two need to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Seven has recently had a history of domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely case of reinfection with COVID-19, which occurs more than 6 months after the infection confirmed by the first PCR. The provisional 7-day average of 7-day provisional 7-day new daily new confirmed cases of CDC Week 13 (according to the date of test collection) is 7.7 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 8.3% of symptomatic patients admitted to local hospitals during the 13th week (weeks up to April 3, 2009).

Over the last 30 days, there were 1,118 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, and staff were reported from 353 separate kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County. Eighteen new cases reported in the past week are related to youth sports.

Currently, there are 21 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 4,315 residents and 2,440 health care workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,051 were hospitalized and 733 died. About 20% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. Eight outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in housing complexes (homeless shelters, group homes, halfway houses, etc.) in the last 30 days. A cumulative total of 498 residents and 215 staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas’ collective living facilities.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of inpatients with COVID-19.

Local healthcare professionals consider hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as three key indicators as part of determining COVID-19 risk levels (color-coded risks) and guidelines for activities during COVID-19 compliance. Use as. By April 15, 198 COVID-19 patients had undergone acute treatment in Dallas County. The number of visits to the emergency room for COVID-19-like symptoms in Dallas County was 425 in the same period, or about 15%. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Board. Continue your role to reduce spread. Masking, increasing social distance, avoiding meetings, getting vaccinated. The removal of some restrictions by the CDC remains very limited for vaccinated individuals, especially for medium and large gatherings indoors, regardless of vaccination status, for all individuals. Should still be avoided. The updated UTSW forecast reflects a decrease in the model with 130-170 hospitalizations and 250 daily cases by May 3.