Larimer County Health Department issues public health orders to ease restrictions on all county operations – Labrand Reporter-Herald

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment follows a state directive to ease regulations for state citizens to support economic recovery, and as the county moves toward the next stage of a pandemic and “full resumption”, a public health order Was issued. Your health order and Dial 3.0 have expired.

The new order closely matches what was considered level blue on the expired dial. This means that county businesses have less limits and more capacity limits.

In this release, Public Health Director Tom Gonzalez recommended that people be vaccinated again.

“It may take only a month to remove all restrictions on COVID-19, but to cross the finish line by wearing a mask, keeping a social distance and getting vaccinated as soon as possible. We need everyone’s help, “he said. “As vaccination efforts have increased, we are confident that this 30-day order will provide a significant and sustained reduction in the transmission and hospitalization of the disease needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic. . “

The modified eighth order takes effect on Friday and lasts for 30 days.

According to the announcement, on Tuesday, Colorado Public Health and Environment Department public health officials encouraged local public health officials to implement county-level restrictions to curb virus transmission “while supporting economic recovery efforts.” ..

According to this release, new orders are expected to match regional restrictions with what was considered Level Blue in Colorado’s Dial 3.0. This means that companies in Larimer County have fewer limits and more capacity limits compared to Level Yellow companies.

Approximately 400 county businesses certified by the Level Up Program and operating in Level Blue for the past few weeks will have to comply with new local orders.

The county’s website states, “Would you like to discontinue the program because all companies have moved to the same set of simplified guidelines and capacity limits and there is no dial level to’level up’as of April 16th? You need to decide if you want to pause. Discuss the future of the level-up program with our partners and hope that this is the beginning of a collaboration that can continue after a pandemic and a return to normal. “

A Guide released by the Ministry of Health These guidelines show that they reflect the success of the Level Up Certification Program. Operated from March 25..

New guidelines allow restaurants and gyms to operate at 100% capacity at 6-foot intervals between different parties. The last call moves from 1am to 2am. Offices and retailers can open with 75% capacity and outdoor events do not face capacity limits, but events with more than 500 people need to submit a plan to the Larimer County Health and Environment Department. There is no capacity limit for indoor seating events, but it requires a distance of 6 feet and state approval is required for events over 500. Indoor unseat events face a 50% capacity limit of up to 175 people.

For more information on capacity limits and comparing different businesses and activities, visit the following URL: larimer.org/larimerdial..

This health order changes operational restrictions, but the county mask order remains fully valid. According to this release, all residents and visitors to Larimer County will be required to continue wearing masks in indoor public spaces if they are unable to maintain a distance of 6 feet from non-household members.

The new order also has a mitigation clause, stating that if the case rate, positive rate and hospitalization increase, the director of public health may impose additional restrictions. Incidence of more than 300 cases per 100,000 people for 7 days, positive rate of more than 7.5%, and COVID-19 hospitalization of more than 60 can cause new restrictions.

The number of positive cases was not updated on Friday, with a cumulative total of 24,022. The death toll did not increase, remaining at 234.

The county remained in the high-risk category, with a 2-week prevalence of 418 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 125 cases within the last 24 hours, and a 2-week positive rate of 7.6%.

Also on Friday, the county dashboard at larimer.org/health Residents have been vaccinated 238,671 times, and 97,602 residents are reported to have been considered fully vaccinated. According to statistics on the county website, this is 32.9% of the vaccine recipients and 27.3% of the total population of the county.