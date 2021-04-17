COVID-19 Update: One Coronavirus-Related Death Reported in Genesee County on Friday | Public Services News

BATAVIA — One COVID-19-related death was reported in Genesee County on Friday.

Deaths were reported as the number of active cases in the GLOW area decreased to only 289, compared to 292 on Thursday.

At least 8 of the active cases are hospitalized. Wyoming County has not reported hospitalization.

A total of 56 new cases were also reported, with 57 recovery.

Cases have increased since the beginning of April, and the young population is driving the rise.

Jennifer Rodriguez, director of public health in Livingston County, said spring break was partly responsible.

“Like holidays, we were expecting a surge,” Rodriguez said.

Livingston County is expanding its vaccination clinic schedule, including nights and weekends, she said.

Earlier, Rodriguez said Livingston County (like Genesee and Orleans counties reported this week) has some challenges in filling all vaccination schedules. Rodriguez quoted the hesitation among people about using the new vaccine. This was boosted by news that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be suspended following reports of six cases of blood clots.

Rodriguez warns people not to be content with protecting themselves, even if the vaccine becomes available. People should be vigilant and wear masks, even if they are vaccinated, “she said.

Let’s look at the data by county.

Genesee County on Friday reported a total of 4,903 new cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in the area in March 2020.

New cases include people under the age of 20 and people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s. This includes people in the central, eastern and western regions of the county.

One of the new positive individuals is a resident of Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Genesee County has announced the death of a community resident over the age of 65 on COVID-19. This number is not taken into account in the total number of state deaths on Friday.

The county also reported 19 new recovery, for a total of 4,294.

In Genesee County, 21,073 residents, or 36.6% of county residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 14,026 residents have completed the vaccine series.

Of the 86 active cases, 3 are hospitalized.

New York has reported a total of 121 COVID-19-related deaths in Genesee County.

There are a total of 121,812 tests of the virus conducted in Genesee County. The results include a negative test of infection rate of 116,909 among those tested at 4.03 percent.

The 7-day moving average for county positive cases was 3.2%.

Orleans County has reported a total of 2,720 16 new positive cases since the pandemic began.

Yesterday’s positive individuals were removed from the total, not residents of Orleans County.

Individuals are under the age of 20 and are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. This includes people in the central, eastern and western regions of the county.

Two of the new positives are inmates at the Albion Correctional Facility and one is a resident of the Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

The county reported a total of 2,262 14 new recovery.

In Orleans County, 11,984 residents, or 29.5% of the county’s residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 8,349 residents have completed the vaccine series.

Of the 74 cases active in Orleans County, three are hospitalized, according to county health officials.

The state reports 83 COVID-related deaths in Orleans County.

To date, there have been a total of 66,177 tests performed on county residents, of which 63,457 were negative, with an infection rate of 4.11 percent.

The 7-day moving average for county positive cases was 3.0%.

According to the Wyoming County Health Department, Wyoming County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing a total of 2,447 community cases since the pandemic began.

The two are from the northwestern quadrant, which includes Attica, Bennington, Orangeville and Sheldon. Three are from the southwestern quadrant, including Arcade, Eagle, Java, and Weathersfield. Nothing is from the southeastern quadrant, including Castile, Gainesville, Genecy Falls, and Pike. The three are from the northeastern quadrant, including Covington, Middlebury, Perry and Warsaw.

Two of the new cases are under the age of 20, one in their twenties, one in their thirties, one in their forties, one in their fifties, one in their sixties, one in his or hers. in his 80’s.

As of Friday, the county had 41 active cases under forced quarantine and 134 under forced quarantine.

The number of collections increased by 5, bringing the county to a total of 2,355.

In Wyoming County, 13,060 residents, or 32.6% of the county’s residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 8,942 residents have completed the vaccine series.

The total death toll in Wyoming County is reported by the county’s health authorities to be 51, similar to that reported by the state’s Ministry of Health.

To date, there have been a total of 71,262 tests performed on county residents, of which 68,815 were negative, with an infection rate of 3.43 percent.

The 7-day moving average for county positive cases was 3.7%.

The Livingston County Public Health Department reported 15 new confirmed COVID-19s on Friday, increasing the total to 4,159.

Livingston County also recorded 19 new collections, for a total of 4,027.

According to the county’s COVID-19 follow-up map, there are 88 active cases among residents of Livingston County, a decrease of four from Wednesday.

According to county health data, two of the currently active cases are hospitalized.

Active cases include 16 each in Caledonia (one up) and Geneseo (one down). 11 Dansville (1 up); 10 each for Avon (3 down) and Livonia (1 down). 6 people in Mount Morris. Five at Nanda (one below). Four on the piffard. Three in spring water. Two cases, Conesus (one above) and Lima (one above). A single case in Lakeville Hunt, Livingston County Pavilion Zip Code.

Livingston County reports 44 COVID-19-related deaths. The state of New York has reported 58 deaths from the virus.

Livingston County has conducted 118,861 inspections of COVID-19 among the county’s residents. According to the county’s COVID-19 tracking map, the results include 114,702 negative results. The infection rate of those tested is 3.50 percent.

The positive 7-day moving average was 1.9%.

SUNY Geneseo reported 16 active cases in the college community on Friday, an increase of 3 from Thursday.

Thirty-one students were forced to quarantine and 12 were quarantined prophylactically.

Thirteen students were isolated, including 10 off-campus and 3 on-campus.

Regional editor Ben Beagle and news editor Matt Surtel contributed to this report.