St. Luke’s Offers Innovative Treatment for COVID “Long Howler”





EST (Eastern Standard Time. Reading time: 3 Minutes St. Luke’s University Health Network On Thursday we announced the development of a new COVID-19 Recovery Clinic.The innovative program is dedicated to treating patients after COVID with protracted symptoms, colloquially known as: COVID “Long-distance carrier”. “We know they are real. It’s not in their minds,” said Jeffrey Jarre, MD, Vice President of Health and Academic Affairs in St. Luke and Honorary Chief of Infectious Diseases. He described the long-term symptoms that are characteristic of what is often mentioned. As “long COVID” or acute sequelae of COVID (PASC). Jahre stated that PASC is defined as a case of COVID-19 with “symptomatology that persists for more than 4 weeks after onset.” Symptoms include loss of taste and smell, extreme malaise, mood disorders, arrhythmias, thrombosis and other heart complications, joint pain, insomnia, depression, anxiety, and “brain fog.” “This is one of the more elusive symptoms we’re actually trying to help patients with,” said St. Luke, who is leading a new recovery program that incorporates the expertise of healthcare professionals into development. Dr. Dennis McGorley, Senior Regional Medical Director, said. Of a personalized treatment plan. “Many people recovering from COVID continue to have long-term symptoms that affect their daily lives. St. Luke’s helps these patients receive the most appropriate care, and We are committed to helping patients feel at ease, “says McGorry. One in four people infected with COVID-19 is long-distance infected, and 32 million Americans have been virus-positive in the past year and are currently fighting long-term COVID debilitating symptoms. The number is “huge”. Jare said. He explained that the most typical COVID case resolves in 4 weeks. However, for some people, the symptoms do not go away on their own. Patients with symptoms that persist for more than 4 weeks are advised to go to their GP. Your GP can evaluate them and refer you to the COVID Recovery Clinic in St. Luke for further treatment by the appropriate medical professional. Depending on the patient’s specific symptoms and their severity, treatment of PASC includes cognitive and memory retraining, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, medication and group therapy for behavioral health problems, and neurological and lung therapy. And may include other interventions to address heart problems. Some COVID sequelae can be mild, but McGorry says, “We will not miss serious problems such as pulmonary embolism and cardiomyopathy (myocardial problems) in these patients.” .. If the patient’s “brain fog” is severe, he said, “I might order an MRI to find out why.” McGorry is at a press conference on the new program, St. He said Luke’s also has a COVID long-distance support group that currently holds virtually regular meetings. One of the most disastrous life facts for PASC people is that their lives are on hold while they are fighting the condition. He explained that for young people with families who have already missed a significant amount of work due to illness, this can be particularly frustrating as they may feel that they do not have enough time to recover. did. “We want patients to receive the care and relief they need and deserve,” McGolly emphasized. Individuals who are suspected of having a “long COVID” or PASC should book with their GP or call 1-866-STLUKES (785-8537), Option 7 for more information.

