The CDC says it’s too early to lift the face mask obligation, Florida counties ignore





Florida — US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Friday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in parts of the country, despite an increasing number of Americans being vaccinated daily. It shows that it is premature for Americans to throw away their face masks.

“We are in a complex stage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said in a statement. “Americans are accelerating daily vaccination. As of April 15, more than 125 million Americans have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 78 million Americans. The person is completely vaccinated. Still COVID-19 Case And Hospitalization It is increasing in some parts of the country and among young people who have not yet been vaccinated. “ The CDC announcement will be made when the Florida county has lifted or is considering lifting the mask obligation. Last week, Pasco County lifted the requirement to wear masks in all publicly available buildings, following in the footsteps of Sarasota, Manatees and Polk County.

Pinellas County has announced that it will revisit Maskman Date next month. The CDC said the reasons for these increases are complex but potentially relevant. New SARS-CoV-2 variant It is becoming dominant in some communities.

Nationally related to COVID-19 Visit to the emergency department Not only both Hospitalization And Current hospitalization It has risen among patients aged 18 to 64 in recent weeks. “As all Americans have increased access to vaccines, we have reason to hope,” said the CDC. “But consistent use of preventive strategies such as universal and correct until more of the US population is fully vaccinated. Use of mask, Avoid crowds And Hand wash It helps limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.Even if you’ve been there Completely vaccinated For COVID-19, these routine precautions should continue to be taken in public places. “

According to AARP Currently, 26 state governments require face covers to be worn in public places, but 13 states have canceled orders (Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Texas, Wyoming, Kansas, Wisconsin, Utah). Florida recommends face covers to the general public, but it is not required.

Low coronavirus positive rates in some cities and counties could tempt authorities to lift regulations, but the CDC warns that it’s too early. “The number of cases is increasing among young people who have not yet been vaccinated,” the CDC said. “Even if you are fully vaccinated, wearing a mask and continuing to use precautions, such as being at least 6 feet away from others, will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Fortunately, the number of emergency outpatients and hospitalizations for people over the age of 65 is declining, which is likely to indicate that vaccination plays an important role in the prevention of COVID-19, the CDC said. I am. As of April 15, 80% of people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated at least once and 63.7% have been fully vaccinated. As of Friday, Florida’s positive rate for coronavirus is 6.83 percent.Of the 106,502 test results received by Florida Department of Health Friday, 99,226 was negative. As of Friday, since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 2,115,191 Floridians have been coronavirus-positive, 87,943 Floridians have been so severe that they require hospitalization, and 34,330. I’m dead. Relation:

