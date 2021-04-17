Researchers Find Gender Clues to Autism-ScienceDaily





It is well established that autism occurs much more often in boys than in girls, and that girls appear to be more resilient to developing the condition. .. But it was unclear why.

In a new study led by Yale University, researchers found that autism can develop in different areas of the girl’s brain than boys, and girls with autism have more genetic mutations than boys. I found that. I develop a disorder. Findings will be displayed in the April 16th edition of the journal brain.. Dr. Abuha Gupta, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Yale University School of Medicine and the lead author of the study, said: “It’s important to be able to land where dysfunction can occur. This will tell you where to look in your brain. This needs to be accurate.” Other members of the research team included Dr. Allison Jack of George Mason University and Dr. Kevin Pelfree of the University of Virginia Brain Institute (and formerly Yale University School of Medicine). Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) are developmental disorders that can interfere with your ability to interact, communicate, and learn. The rate is steadily rising-ASD is currently affecting one in 54 children in the United States, and boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls. Contradictions remain even when managing important factors such as the tendency to “externalize” a boy’s symptoms, Gupta said. One of the reasons researchers don’t know more about why autism tends to affect boys more often than girls is the fact that most studies are based on male-dominated samples, Gupta said. Told. For this study, researchers studied a balanced sample of boys and girls aged 8 to 17 years-45 girls, 47 autistic boys, and 45 typical. Includes a developing girl and 47 typical developing boys. Researchers have focused on how the youth’s brain processes human movements with and without ASD. Children with autism do not easily understand social cues and have difficulty reading their reactions. In previous studies that relied primarily on male subjects, a part of the brain called the posterior superior temporal sulcus, which is thought to be involved in the processing of auditory and visual stimuli, is typical of children’s social. Someone who is perceptually active but has ASD. Researchers mainly apply to boys the generally accepted wisdom that the posterior superior temporal sulcus constitutes the “nerve sign” of autism using a brain imaging technique called functional magnetic resonance imaging. I found. However, neuroimaging performed on girls revealed that another area of ​​the brain called the striatum, which controls cognition, reward, and coordination, is involved. They also found that autistic girls had more gene mutations known as copy number polymorphisms in the striatal region. This suggests that girls need more gene mutations to develop autism. Genetic analysis has allowed researchers to investigate these differences in more detail. After examining data from the Simons Simplex Collection, a genetic database extracted from more than 2,000 families with at least one child with ASD, they again have a large number of copy number variants containing genes expressed in the same region. I found. Brain-striatum-between girls with autism. Gupta said the findings provide clues to what promotes the neural profile of women’s autism, and also promotes the “protective effect of women” that makes girls less likely to develop autism. Says it may reveal what is. “Hope, Vision, somehow we manage these protective effects, better understand what is more resilient to the development of autism, and somehow understand it. It can be used as a potential target for treatment, “she said. She then added that her team would run a whole-genome sequence of subjects looking for additional patterns to study brain connectivity associated with autism in men and women. The Yale University team included Catherine Sullivan, a pediatric research assistant.

Story source: material Provided by Yale University.. Original written by Britabelli. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

