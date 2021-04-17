LA County plans to vaccinate 80% of adults by the end of June





Los Angeles, California — Los Angeles County plans to vaccinate more than 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines next week as it promotes vaccination of all residents over the age of 16. Young people are now eligible for shots, and Friday health officials urged them to go shots.

By the end of June, 80% of the eligible population will be vaccinated if young people step up to be vaccinated, according to Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Public Health Department. It will be the pace. So far, the county has not experienced a surge in vaccine hesitation following the issue that forced the government to stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. “We continue to maintain great turnout,” Simon said. “But as we get closer to vaccination everyone, we think we’ll start to worry about people and groups who may be reluctant to vaccinate, so we’re watching it very carefully. “

Early clinical trials of the vaccines showed that they primarily prevented people from getting serious illness from COVID-19, Simon said. More recent studies have shown that vaccines are also very effective in preventing people from getting infected with the virus. Very rare “breakthrough cases” of vaccinated people who become infected with the coronavirus after being completely vaccinated occur, but such cases are not yet so serious and patients Is unlikely to spread to others, Simon said. “Because you are young and healthy, vaccination may not be as important as your elders. For qualified younger age groups, protecting yourself from the virus is a loved one. The most important thing we can do to protect and provide, “said Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Public Health Department.

“I really want to emphasize this point. Many people may believe that they have survived the pandemic unharmed, are healthy, and may not get sick if infected,” he said. .. “But vaccination is not only important for your own protection, but it also helps protect others: your loved ones, your friends, and the people you may interact with. , It is important to be vaccinated for both reasons. “ Los Angeles County has made great strides in immunizing its population. As of April 9, 41% of the total population of the county over the age of 16 received at least one dose, according to Simon. Approximately 71% of the county’s population over the age of 65 receives at least one dose.

The vaccine was made available Thursday to all people over the age of 16 throughout the state. Los Angeles County estimates that there are about 5 million newly qualified people between the ages of 16 and 49 on Thursday, of which about 1.5 million are at least one member of a previously qualified group. It is believed that he received several doses. He said the county fills most of the vaccine reservations available, especially now with more people eligible for vaccination. He said the percentage of planned no-shows was only 5% to 10%.

He said there were 670,000 doses in the county from April 4th to 11th, with an average of nearly 100,000 doses per day. Next week, the county will receive an allocation of 361,750 doses, an increase of 12% from this week. Its supply is complemented by direct allocation by state and federal governments to specific providers such as major healthcare systems, healthcare centers and pharmacies. These allocations will make over 600,000 new doses available throughout the county next week, Simon said. According to Simon, the county is on track to fight the virus, but recent surges in states such as Michigan and New Jersey are examples of what can happen if people fail to be vigilant too soon. Is. “That’s why our numbers are pretty good now, but we really encourage people to stop for a few more months to do everything they can to prevent the spread,” he said. According to state statistics, the number of people admitted to Los Angeles County for COVID fell below 500 again on Friday, reaching 498. This is down from 512 on Thursday and 518 on Wednesday. There were 117 people in the intensive care unit, down from 123 on Thursday. On Friday, the county reported an additional 36 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s cumulative death toll during the pandemic to 23,601. The county reported an additional 643 cases, boosting the overall pandemic to 1,228,114. According to the county, the average daily rate of people who tested positive for the virus on Friday dropped to 1%, the lowest since the pandemic began. The rate peaked at over 20% in December. City News Service and patch staff Paige Austin contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos