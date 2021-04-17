Morrison County has the most active COVID-19 cases since December | Morrison County Records

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morrison County reached its highest in four months this week.
On Thursday, Morrison County had 207 active cases of COVID-19 with a 2-week case rate of 62.5 infections per 10,000 people. Its active number of cases was not only 29 more than a week before April 8th, but also the highest since the week before Christmas 2020.
Morrison County reported a total of 128 new cases (an average of 18 cases per day) during the week of April 9-15. The county celebrated the first anniversary of the first reported case and confirmed a total of 3,910 cases. Sunday.
Over the past year, Morrison County has been hospitalized for COVID-19 with 238 people (6 last week) and 59 died between April 9 and 15.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) still reports active exposure in schools in four regions. As of Thursday, Pierz’s Pioneer Elementary School and Healy High School, Royalton High School, and Staples-Motry High School were all on the list. Bridgeway Estates, Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls and Harmony House of Pierz were all included in the list of MDH-exposed long-term care facilities. The St. Otto Care Center was removed from the list last week.
Pierz and Little Falls have 66 and 65 most active cases in Morrison County, respectively, as of Thursday. Both of these numbers have increased since April 8. People with Royalton zip codes accounted for 25 active cases, 13 from Hillman and 12 from Randall.
Morrison County added 675 people to the increase in the population who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine during the week of April 9-15. A total of 10,024 people (38% of the county’s population over the age of 16) were vaccinated and 7,677 counties completed the injection.
Morrison County was one of nine states with confirmed incidents related to a youth wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to a report from MDH released on April 12.
“The Northland Youth Wrestling Association (NYWA) 2021 State Wrestling Tournament was held at the Sioux Falls Premier Center Complex from Wednesday, March 31st to Saturday, April 3rd,” he read the statement. “This event was targeted at the Minnesota Youth Club Wrestling Team and was attended by about 2,000 wrestlers in addition to the audience. MDH is currently experiencing an increasing number of COVID-19 outbreaks among those who participated in the tournament. As of Monday morning, MDH linked 16 confirmed cases to the event. “
According to MDH, epidemiologists estimate that 60% of all COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are caused by the B.1.1.7 mutant. It spreads more easily and can cause more serious illness.
Across the state, 14,648 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between April 9 and 15. A total of 549,830 people were infected with Minnesotan.
The state is also approaching a tough milestone that is likely to hit on Friday or Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,989 people have died among Minnesota residents, 67 of whom (about 10 per day) were reported last week.
News is coming as Minnesota is also rapidly approaching a positive milestone. As of Tuesday, April 13, 2,163,000 Minnesotans had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. It makes up 49% of the state’s population over the age of 16.
Nationally, as of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 560,576 COVID-19-related deaths in the past week — 5,345. However, 195 million Americans are currently vaccinated.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit