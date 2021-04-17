During the pandemic, eating disorders “prospered.”This is the reason

People with eating disorders faced hellish times during the pandemic, social isolation, and poor service. Just when changes in daily life made them the most vulnerable. Former Big Brother contestant Nicky Grahame died tragically at the age of 38, highlighting how many others are silently suffering.

Grahame has been suffering from anorexia nervosa since childhood. Just a week before her death, her mother, Sugrahame, talked about how blockade restrictions affected her daughter’s mental health, from social isolation to the closure of the gym.

“Last year we really set an upper limit on it.” She said this morning.. “Isolated … it was really hard for her. It was very hard. She was very at a loss, not enough to think about anything other than food, and spending too much time on her own. I felt that.

In March, when her illness worsened, Grahame checked in to a private hospital after a group of friends crowdfunded money for her care.

Tragically, she died on April 9th.

There are an estimated 1.6 million people in the UK suffering from eating disorders, but this number could be higher, as some do not seek help. Pandemics have been stressful for many people with poor mental health, but people with eating disorders face a variety of triggers, including gym closures, food shortages, and massive disruptions in daily life. doing.

A spokesman for the eating disorder charity Beat confirmed to HuffPost UK that demand for helpline services has increased by 302% since the first blockade in March 2020.

Tom Quinn, Beat’s Foreign Director, said: “Pandemic was particularly difficult for people affected by eating disorders. It’s not surprising that affected people and their families had to deal with extreme daily changes. Pandemic Routines, support networks, and care plans, while addressing the additional stress that has caused.

“Now it’s more important than ever for those who are struggling to get the help they need without delay. Those who are concerned about their health should contact their GP as soon as possible. I recommend it. ”

However, as Jemma Meeson, founder and clinical director of Mental Health Practice The Family Treatment Service, points out, support is not always available.

“Public sector eating disorder services are very burdensome and underfunded,” she says. “They have seen an increase in referrals of up to 75%, and it is quite impossible to give people the care they deserve, or what clinicians want to provide.”

Eating disorders show the highest mortality rate of psychiatric disorders and anorexia nervosa It shows the highest mortality rate of adolescent mental illness. This is explained not only by the serious physical complications that result from this problem, but also by the suicide rate.

It is a difficult illness to treat, as young people and adults may not reach out until they are very ill. Meeson states that the illness becomes more serious and more difficult to recover because of the need to wait for appropriate help or receive minimal treatment.

“We all know that early intervention gives the best possible recovery results,” she says. “Not providing children and adolescents with the resources to recover means that their illness may not be cured and they enter adulthood with permanent anorexia nervosa.”

The UK Addiction Treatment (UKAT) Group, a private clinic, has noticed a decrease in the number of hospitalizations for eating disorders during a pandemic, partly due to the “stay-at-home order” message rather than a decrease in cases. I am. In 2019, the clinic received 121 hospitalizations, but by 2020 it was more than half, 56. This is a continuous pattern. So far, there were only nine hospitalizations in 2021. Hospitalizations may also reflect a lack of means of paying for private care during times of financial difficulty for many families.

A friend of Nikki Grahame was able to raise nearly £ 69,000 for private treatment after “running out all possible means” at NHS. However, not everyone can annoy such a huge amount in such a short time frame.

“I was very sad to hear that Nikki Grahame died,” says Dimitra Theofili, an eating disorder expert at the clinic. “We already know that the NHS is stagnant for children and young adults in need of treatment for eating disorders. A backlog created for the Covid crisis. But this gets worse over time. If a person is ill and asks for help, they must be given it immediately and continuously. “ For those who had a turbulent relationship with food before the pandemic, last year “may have hit them very hard and exacerbated their disability,” Teofili explains. This is because daily life is the key to managing eating disorders. Multiple blockades, no food on the shelves during the crisis, gym closures, face-to-face support networks down, all are very difficult hurdles. On the face. “Unfortunately, for many people, eating disorders are lifelong,” says Theophylline. “Treatment provides people with the tools they need to manage their disability every day. The pandemic throws normality out the window and drives people into a life of restriction and isolation. A prosperous scenario of eating disorders . “ In the study of Pandemic effects on eating disorders, 83.1% or participants reported exacerbation of symptoms. The findings showed that difficult emotions (such as fear and uncertainty), changes in daily life, and useless social messages were all triggers. While some participants said they have adopted aggressive coping strategies (such as limiting time on social media), many participants have eaten disorders and alcohol as their recourse. I reported that it became.

According to experts, food shortages during the initial blockade would not have solved the problem. “Society was obsessed with the need to stockpile food. For those who are recovering from bulimia or bulimia, this uncertainty, fear, and vulnerability is encouraged by treatment to avoid stockpiling. You may have objected to what you are doing. “

Some people have more restrictions on what they eat to make up for their inability to exercise well, but people with bulimia tend to do so to reduce depression and anxiety. Year”.

As she sees, “2020 was a year when people didn’t understand or realize that other illnesses occurred in parallel with the coronavirus pandemic. Cancer, dementia, feeding disorders. Diseases such as these cannot be paused. These are progressive diseases that, if left untreated and unsupported, will worsen over time. “

Meanwhile, mental health services are expanding more than ever. In January 2021, the head of the Royal University of Psychiatrists warned that the NHS’s mental health bed was full and patients had to go untreated or go out of the area for help. did. In February, a psychiatrist reported a “tsunami” in an eating disorder patient in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Agnes Ayton, Dean of the Department of Eating Disorders at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said that symptoms such as loss of appetite were blocked and prosperous. I added that there was. It rose to 80%.

This problem is exacerbated by the lack of beds that are already lacking. Beds are further restricted due to infection control issues such as the need for social distance. This pushes up waiting times and further delays the treatment of those who desperately need it.

“During a pandemic, hospitals cannot reach the same level of capacity, which means that the list of people waiting for beds has increased,” Dr. Eighton told PA News in March. .. “Only a few people are advised to be hospitalized for severe eating disorders … but you are talking about people who are at very high risk of dying or who may die.”

Despite these serious challenges to service, anyone suffering from an eating disorder during the blockade is required to contact a friend, family member, or healthcare professional as soon as possible.

“Everyone has the right to get the help they need, free of charge, locally,” said Myson, a family treatment service. “If this is difficult to access, then on Beat’s website, your GP if they decide not to refer you to a professional service.”

She adds: “Let’s hope that this terrible loss of life from a treatable illness will not be wasted and at least raise public awareness of both the risk of loss of appetite and the importance of getting help.

How to help people with eating disorders

When supporting people with eating disorders, it can be difficult to know where to start. Dr. Christian Buckland, a psychotherapist and spokesperson for the United Kingdom Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP), offers some tips on how to start a conversation. 1. Do not postpone talking to them about your concerns. Studies have shown that early intervention is the key to a safer recovery. Eating disorders are a sign of emotional distress, not a stage of people’s growth, so it is important to have a discussion. 2. Encourage them to discuss general emotions, not just food. Talk to them about your concerns in a quiet and safe place. Generally encourage them to talk about their feelings. Don’t just focus on the relationship with food. Telling them to eat better or healthier will probably end the conversation, so listening is the most useful thing you can do. 3. Please do not refuse personally. If they don’t want to talk, don’t feel angry or rejected. No matter how well you know them, they may feel comfortable or not ready to open. Keep in mind that eating disorders are usually a sign of underlying deep emotional distress. Often, people suffering from eating disorders are not ready to change and disagree with your concerns. It’s not a problem. Just be patient. 4. Encourage trained professionals to seek help. We suggest meeting a trained professional. This is often easier than talking to friends and family. If they are open to the idea, help them find a certified psychotherapist. There are often physical complications associated with eating disorders and often require medical intervention. Therefore, it is important to find an expert who has experience dealing with eating disorders. You can also encourage them to attend a visit with your GP.