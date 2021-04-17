Australia continues to review COVID vaccination





Get instant alerts when your stock news breaks. 1 week free trial Street Insider Premium Here.. Lydia Kelly Melbourne (Reuters)-Australia will continue to review the coronavirus vaccine after the death of a 48-year-old woman is likely to be associated with vaccination, Health Minister Greg Hunt said Saturday. On Friday, Australia reported the first death from a blood clot in a recipient of COVID-19 shots of AstraZeneca (AZN.L). This was the third rare case of a blood clot in people vaccinated in the country. “The government urges ATAGI (Australia’s Vaccination Technology Advisory Group) to ensure ongoing reviews of all vaccines in terms of safety and efficacy,” Hunt said in a television briefing. .. He said there would be no immediate changes to further limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and reiterated that the Pfizer vaccine remains the preferred option for people under the age of fifty. According to the Therapeutic Goods Agency (TGA), Australia has received at least 885,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to date, which corresponds to the frequency of blood clots in every 295,000 cases. Hunt also said a decision will be made next week on whether to prioritize athletes and support staff in the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is imminent for the Tokyo Olympics. “We want to see Olympic athletes in the Olympics and know they are safe,” he said. Australia is one of the most successful countries in the world in controlling pandemics, limiting coronavirus infections to just under 29,500 and killing 910 people with COVID-19 through snap lockdown, border closures and rapid tracking. doing. (Report by Lidia Kelly, edited by Shri Navaratnam)

