Side effects and their comparison





Virginia-Hampton Rose-Erik Kramer and his girlfriend Jobes Strong are both fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They got Moderna shots, but the side effects were different. “I had a migraine,” Cramer said. “I had back pain, everything. I have high immunity and never get sick. It hit me.” Strong said he had few symptoms and attributed it to hydration. “I drink a lot of water just before and after,” she said. “He didn’t; I did, so I didn’t get so many side effects.” Dr. Parham Jaberi, Deputy Director of Health, Virginia, said experiencing side effects is not necessarily a bad thing. “This shows that the vaccine actually does its job,” he said. “The vaccine is working.” Dr. Javeri said in a two-shot vaccine of Pfizer and Modana: Side effects after the second dose may be more severe. Common side effects usually start a few hours after the shot and Fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, fever, nausea, etc... Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine has similar side effects. Moderna’s shots reportedly had slightly higher side effects than Pfizer’s shots, and more people were experiencing fatigue and headaches. According to Pfizer, about 3.8% of study participants experienced fatigue as a side effect and 2% experienced headaches. Moderna said that 9.7% of the participants felt tired and 4.5% had a headache. All three vaccines include shot-induced arm pain. Dr. Javeri said young people are more likely to experience symptoms. “If you are an elderly person or your immune system is not very robust, you may not experience all of these side effects,” he said. “The absence of side effects does not mean that the vaccine is not working.” There is no specific way to prevent side effects, but Dr. Javeli needs to rest, drink plenty of fluids, and if he has a fever, take over-the-counter painkillers after the shot, not before the shot. Said. If the mild symptoms persist after a few days, consult your doctor. If a severe allergic reaction develops after COVID-19 vaccination, health officials said they would call 911 to see a doctor immediately. Despite some discomfort, Dr. Javeli said it was worth taking a shot. “Vaccination is the most effective form of prevention,” he said. “This is the best we can do to protect ourselves and the people around us. The more individuals we get vaccinated, the sooner we all get vaccinated and this pandemic. Can be placed behind us. “ The· J & J shots are currently suspended nationwide After the CDC says some people have developed blood clots. CDC is also under investigation Whether the death of a woman in Virginia is associated with the harmful side effects of shots. Click here for a complete COVID vaccination guide.

..





