Health
New Jersey residents say they are least likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19
All adults wishing to be vaccinated have begun vaccination throughout the United States, with the goal of immunizing enough people to return to normal this summer.
But when shots are available to everyone, will everyone roll up their sleeves for them?
This is a serious concern for public health authorities throughout the United States. It’s trying to persuade skeptics to get vaccinated. Medical experts emphasize that this is safe and the key to curing the disease that has already killed more than 560,000 Americans.
These concerns may come to the fore and increase vaccine resistance when federal regulators suspend the use of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine this week to investigate rare health complications. There was growing concern about it.
It comes on Monday when New Jersey extends its qualifications to anyone over the age of 16 and the state meets President Joe Biden, a deadline set to open shots to all adults. But in New Jersey, there is good news in terms of demand. Federal data say the state that was hit hard is one of the countries with the lowest percentage of residents who say they are unlikely to look for shots.
by Published survey This month, the Department of Health and Human Services said that 12% of New Jersey adults hesitated to vaccinate, and 5% of them “absolutely” would not be vaccinated. Only six states had better rates, led by Vermont and Massachusetts, where 7% of the residents were hesitant.
In 17 states, one in five residents “probably will” or “never” get the vaccine, such as Wyoming (31%) and North Dakota (29%). Great Plains and several states are at the top. Southern state.
Vaccine skepticism is deeply rooted in American life prior to the pandemic, where previous battlefields were vaccinated against influenza, mumps, measles, and rubella every year. With COVID-19, these fears are mixed with the political and social struggle for the deep limits posed by the disease.
Republicans and white evangelicals are most likely to say they will not be vaccinated, According to polls According to the Kaiser Family Foundation. However, due to rural and urban disparities, urban dwellers have proven to be more likely to receive the vaccine than rural dwellers.Defenders of Black and Hispanic Residents Express concern Kaiser polls show that as vaccinations are increasingly deployed, hesitation among people of color has diminished, as has distrust of their communities.
Stephanie Silvera, an epidemiologist at Montclair State University, said these various factors seem to be reflected in the county-by-county comparisons in New Jersey. She said that messaging that works in one group may not work in another, so it speaks to the challenges that public health officials face when trying to convince everyone to take a shot. It was.
“We really need to think about where the hesitation comes from and that it’s not uniform,” Silvera said.
Leslie Kantor, a professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, agreed.
“People need to hear from messengers who feel they are reliable, knowledgeable, and accessible,” Canter said. “These messengers vary from community to community.”
Vaccination resistance is slightly higher in South Jersey, which is more rural and conservative than the entire state, according to a federal study. In Cumberland and Salem counties, 15% of adults hesitate to vaccinate, and 7% say they will never vaccinate.
Slightly higher rates were also found in some of the most racially diverse counties in North Jersey, with 14% of adults hesitating in Essex and 13% in Passaic.
Mr Silvera said vaccination is important for society to overcome the coronavirus and that everyone should be vaccinated, as she already has.
The rate is “more than we want, but it’s certainly not a number we can’t overcome,” Silvera said.
However, Professor Colleen Barry of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore said that even a small number of Japanese holdouts could have a significant impact.
Barry said that 75-85% of Americans need to carry protection against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity. She said resistance among adults is very important, as about one-fifth of the population has not yet been vaccinated.
“That’s really a big deal,” Barry said. “Targeting vaccination hesitation is a huge issue, so we need to put a lot of effort, time and strategy into it.”
New Jersey wants to inoculate 70% of the adult population by the end of June. This is the goal of 4.7 million people. To date, more than 3.6 million people have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 2.3 million have been fully vaccinated.
At a press conference Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy said the state’s plans were “fully achievable,” despite the suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The person who received the shot.
Murphy and health commissioner Judith Persicily told the public that vaccination was safe, saying that none of the 250,000 Johnson & Johnson doses given in New Jersey reported these complications. I tried to reassure myself. They emphasized that the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are fine and use different scientific methods.
“We understand that concerns about J & J can increase your hesitation,” Persichilli admitted. “But in our state, where one in 500 people in New Jersey died of the virus, it’s important for many to be vaccinated to overcome COVID-19.”
