Wearing two masks can provide double protection against coronavirus





Cases of Covid-19 are increasing at an alarming rate, with daily coronavirus cases worldwide exceeding Rs 80,000. According to WHO data, there were 804,807 new COVID-19 cases worldwide on April 16, 2021. As a result, the organization has recorded a total of 138,688,383 confirmed cases, including 2,978,935 deaths. On Saturday, India enrolled 234,692 Covid cases. This is the highest daily spike ever since the pandemic occurred. At a special ministerial meeting, WHO Executive Director Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes warned that the highest Covid infection rates were approaching. He attributed the sudden surge in Covid-19 to the rapid spread of new things. Covid variant, Inconsistent use and premature mitigation of public health measures, malaise of the socially restricted population, and dramatic inequity in vaccine coverage. To curb the Covid surge, Tedros urged people to strictly follow personal precautions such as physical distance, masks, hand hygiene, and ventilation to protect themselves and others. It was. Meanwhile, scientists say wearing two masks can double the protection against the covid virus. Read again- Do Ayurvedic healing principles work with COVID-19? Wearing two face covers almost doubles the effect of removing SARS-CoV-2 size particles and prevents them from reaching the wearer’s particles. nose And mouth and cause Covid-19 – wrote the author of a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. They said that enhanced filtration results primarily from eliminating gaps and poorly fit areas in the mask, adding that medical procedure masks usually do not fit our face perfectly. Read again- Can Ayurveda be combined with science and technology to boost immunity? Procedure Wear a cloth mask over the mask A research team led by Emily Sickbert-Bennett, an associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine, has tested the adaptive filtration efficiency (FFE) of various masks. They found that the baseline FFE of the mask varies from person to person, depending on each person’s unique face and mask fit. Using a surgical mask without changing the fit is about 40-60% effective in preventing Covid-19 size particles, Cloth mask About 40 percent effective. Read again- Does boosting immunity really help fight COVID-19? Placing the cloth mask on top of the procedure mask improved the fitting by eliminating gaps, keeping the procedure mask closer to the face and always covering the nose and mouth. Also, wearing a procedural mask on top of a cloth mask improved the attached filtration efficiency by 16%. However, wearing two loose-fitting masks does not provide the filtration benefits of one snug-fitting procedural mask, says Sickbert-Bennett. Input from the institution Published: April 17, 2021 15:33 | Updated: April 17, 2021 15:40







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos