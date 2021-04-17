Brazil requires women “if possible” to delay pregnancy more than Covid variants

“If possible, (women) should postpone their pregnancy a little so that they can have a more peaceful pregnancy,” said Rafael Kamala, primary health care minister of the Brazilian Ministry of Health. “Of course, I can’t say it to people aged 42 and 43, but for young women who can, it’s best to wait a bit,” he said at a press conference.
According to Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has 368,749 deaths and more than 13.8 million cases, second only to the United States in Covid-19 deaths. Cities across the country have been hit hard by the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths. This is fueled in part by new variants that are considered highly contagious and by some Brazilians’ neglect of social distance precautions.
A team of public health experts, a combination of political turmoil and laziness, could put the country in a worse era I warned this week.
“In Brazil, the federal response was a dangerous combination of omission and fraud, including the promotion of chloroquine as a treatment, despite the lack of evidence,” said a team led by Marcia Castro of the Harvard School of Public Health. The University of São Paulo and elsewhere write in their report published in Journal Science.
Researchers argued that a “quick and fair” response from the federal government could help contain the outbreak and protect the most vulnerable, but leaders decided to do so. It failed and is still failing.
In the city of Manaus, a surge in severe cases disrupted the hospital system and left patients deficient in oxygen.
“Without immediate action, this could be a preview of what hasn’t happened elsewhere in Brazil,” the team warned. Unless the government takes immediate action, implements epidemiological and genomic surveillance measures, and strengthens vaccination, the epidemic of variants can lead to “unimaginable loss of life.”
Kamala said Friday that the ministry is working on research on pregnancy and mutation issues.
“There are no national or international studies, but expert clinical views show that the new mutants have a more positive effect on pregnant women,” he said. “Before, [severity] It was associated with the end of pregnancy, but now (they) have undergone more serious evolution in the second semester, and even in the first semester, “he added.
CNN’s Maggie Fox contributed to the report.
