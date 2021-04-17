Brazil requires women “if possible” to delay pregnancy more than Covid variants

“If possible, (women) should postpone their pregnancy a little so that they can have a more peaceful pregnancy,” said Rafael Kamala, primary health care minister of the Brazilian Ministry of Health. “Of course, I can’t say it to people aged 42 and 43, but for young women who can, it’s best to wait a bit,” he said at a press conference.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has 368,749 deaths and more than 13.8 million cases, second only to the United States in Covid-19 deaths. Cities across the country have been hit hard by the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths. This is fueled in part by new variants that are considered highly contagious and by some Brazilians’ neglect of social distance precautions.

A team of public health experts, a combination of political turmoil and laziness, could put the country in a worse era I warned this week.

“In Brazil, the federal response was a dangerous combination of omission and fraud, including the promotion of chloroquine as a treatment, despite the lack of evidence,” said a team led by Marcia Castro of the Harvard School of Public Health. The University of São Paulo and elsewhere write in their report published in Journal Science.