Health
Part II: Explanation of death of unknown cause
Sudden death is often the result of a heart attack, also medically known as a myocardial infarction. Technically, a heart attack is not the cause of death, but the injury or illness that caused the attack.
The heart, like other organs in the body, needs oxygenated blood to perform its function, most of which comes from blood vessels, especially the coronary arteries. Diseases of these arteries are a common cause of heart attacks, and these diseases are collectively known as coronary artery disease (CAD).
Conditions that impede or impede the passage of blood through these arteries can cause a heart attack. The most common arteriosclerosis of these conditions is the narrowing of the lumen of these blood vessels due to the accumulation of “fat” or fatty streak. Not all heart attacks are fatal, but some large heart attacks can be fatal, and if death results from a heart attack, evidence of such an illness or injury is Found by postmortem examination.
Postmortem examination
Diagnosis of a heart attack may be easy if postmortem examinations clearly show obstruction, but it is difficult, especially if there is no evidence of vascular obstruction.
A proper diagnosis may require a thorough, careful examination of the heart after death, including a microscopic examination of the heart tissue (histology).
Areas of the myocardium that may have been damaged as a result of the obstruction are seen during histological examination, which is very important in diagnosing a heart attack.
However, the latest developments in the diagnosis of postmortem heart attacks are non-invasive in that the heart may not be dissected from the body, but special imaging techniques are used to show the areas that blood vessels may have. May be used blocked. In some situations, these diagnostics alone may prove inadequate or inadequate to explain the clinical suspicion of a heart attack.
Clinical diagnosis
Not all heart attacks are immediate death. Some patients die hours or days after the onset of a heart attack. These patients have medical evidence of a heart attack, including signs of illness and the results of investigations conducted. Some studies monitor the electrical activity of the heart and the elevated levels of chemicals known as biomarkers produced by damaged heart muscle.
However, there are other causes of heart damage besides a heart attack, and care must be taken when interpreting such results. This is why the history of the disease is important. Not all patients with heart disease die from myocardial infarction.
Acute obstruction
The most frequent cause of acute occlusion of the arteries of the heart has been found to be a thrombotic mass, including a thrombus, which is found in about 50-70% of sudden coronary artery deaths. Acute obstruction causes abnormal electrical activity in the heart and can be fatal. In such cases, obvious damage to the tissues of the heart may be difficult to see.
As a general rule, postmortem examinations should carefully examine the main coronary arteries and their branches to determine the cause of the obstruction, as well as to see if the blood vessels have narrowed.
These blood vessels need to be sampled and examined under a microscope. This is considered important when the lumen of the blood vessel narrows to less than 75% of the expected diameter.
Cramps
The blood vessels of the heart can undergo severe contractions as a result of spasms, which can cause obstruction of the coronary arteries. If no other explanation is provided for the infarction, the presence of an area of dead myocardium can indicate arterial spasm. Spasms are known to occur in occluded arteries.
Cardiac vascular spasms are also caused by drugs such as cocaine and amphetamines, as well as physical and mental stress. As a result, they can cause a heart attack.
Other triggers
A heart attack can be caused by other diseases of small blood vessels, especially if the heart is ill. High blood pressure, alcohol, and lung disease can all affect the heart, and a sick heart has a higher risk of heart attack than a normal heart. Surprisingly, even surgical procedures to correct the occluded blood vessels in the heart can cause a heart attack.
Evidence of heart attack
Irreversible damage to the heart muscle always occurs during a heart attack. This is evidence that must be presented when a person is said to have died of a heart attack.The area of injury indicates which blood vessel in the heart was responsible for the attack
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]