Autism is not created equally with respect to gender
A new study confirms that the development of the brains of boys and girls with autism varies by gender.
A new study shows how autism spectrum disorders (ASD) develops and is different From boys to girls. Researchers have found that there are real differences in the genetic variants of autistic girls compared to the genes found in autistic boys.How Girl’s brain ASD interprets social and emotional cues compared to the brains of girls who do not use ASD.
This latest study was huge compared to many studies and focused on girls rather than boys. Dr. Kevin Perfrey of the University of Virginia School of Medicine and UVA’s Brain Institute is an autism expert and is the person working on such a large-scale project. He led a large-scale study involving doctors and scientists in universities and hospitals across the United States. Participating institutions included Yale, Harvard, the University of California, Los Angeles, Children’s National, University of Colorado, Denver, and Seattle Children’s.
The study was done by using advanced brain imaging and diving deeper. Genetic area I’m playing with a woman’s brain. ASD is more or less well understood in boys.by Autism speaks, Boys are four times more likely to have ASD than girls. More is known about autism in boys as they have been studied a lot more.
A Medical Express Articles He elaborated on this study and talked with Dr. Perfrey about his work. “Brain imaging and the convergence of genetic data provide us with important new insights into the causes of autism in girls,” he said. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) was used to examine the brain activity of girls during social interactions.
The study found that girls with autism used different parts of the brain compared to girls without autism.This large team also discovered that various genetics play a major role in autism. It’s very different for boys and girls.. Girls appear to have large numbers of “rare genetic variants” that are active in the early stages of brain development in parts of the brain called the striatum.
This can mean where the striatum is Autism develops In the girl’s brain. In addition, the striatum has a part called the putamen. This is where scientists believe we interpret social interaction and language.
However, the most interesting finding from this study was that the difference between a girl with autism and a girl without autism was different from that of a boy with autism and a boy without autism. This is because autism varies from boy to boy Guided by their gender. This study needs further research to find a real link to this theory and to know more. Knowing more about where autism develops in a girl’s brain can be useful for treatment and treatment.
