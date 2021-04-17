US drug overdose deaths surge during COVID-19 blockade





Preliminary data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed a surge in deaths from overdose in the United States during the first half of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 12 months from September 2019 to September 2020, overdose of drugs primarily related to opioids killed more than 87,200 people in the United States. According to the data It was released on Wednesday (April 16th). However, officials predict that there are likely to have been more than 3,000 additional deaths from unofficially reported overdose. This is the highest number of deaths from overdose since the opioid epidemic first began in the 1990s. According to the New York Times .. This is also a step back from the slight reduction in deaths from overdose that the United States experienced in 2018 for the first time in decades. Relation: Nine strange ways to test positive for drugs The increase in deaths from overdose began in the months leading up to the pandemic, but surged during the pandemic last spring. The number of deaths from overdose from September 2019 to September 2020 was 28.8% higher than the number of deaths from overdose from September 2018 to September 2019. According to The Times, the largest increase in deaths occurred in April and May 2020, when many states were under the most severe blockades, people lost their jobs, and pandemic horror and stress spread. “Especially in the early days of COVID, but in fact we’ve seen to date really from addiction treatment services, harm reduction services, and the communities and networks that pandemics use to keep people safe and avoid overdose. It’s a separation, “said Dr. Jessica Taylor, an addiction medicine specialist at the Greyken Addiction Center at the Boston Medical Center and an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Boston School of Medicine. Boston 25 News .. According to Taylor, access to telemedicine services and medicines to treat addiction is the key to reversing this trend. According to The Times, most drug overdose is due to illegally made fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, but some are due to stimulants such as methamphetamine. More and more deaths contain drug combinations such as fentanyl or heroin mixed with stimulants. “The biggest increase in opioid mortality, primarily caused by fentanyl, is now among black Americans,” Dr. Nora Bolkow, director of the National Institute of Substance Abuse, said at a addiction conference last week. .. “And looking at methamphetamine mortality, it’s horrifying to find that the risk of death from an overdose of methamphetamine is 12 times higher between Native Americans and Alaska Natives than the other groups.” The new report is based on data from the Vital Statistics System database. Originally published in Live Science.

