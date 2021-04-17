Hamilton Health Sciences is implementing further steps in hospitals to create critical care-Hamilton





Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) states that the system is overwhelmed and hospitals are taking additional steps to develop critical care capacity. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection).. In a media release on Friday, HHS states that it is reducing scheduled surgery and “non-emergency, non-emergency activities” following instructions from the state issued last week. “Overall Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) to enhance critical care capabilities and ensure that team members with the specialized skills and expertise needed to care for the most ill patients are available and supported. Efforts are ongoing, “says the hospital system. release. read more: Hamilton area hospitals begin “ramp down” of selective, non-urgent surgery with COVID-19 The main street west emergency medical center clinic will be temporarily closed on Monday, but the COVID-19 evaluation center at that location will remain open. The story continues under the ad The West Lincoln Memorial Hospital operating room will be temporarily closed and obstetric services will be redirected to Niagara Health from Friday. The hospital system will also reduce the capacity of regional rehabilitation centers by 50% and, if possible, reduce the amount of outpatient care. According to HHS, the pressure caused by COVID-19 is “unprecedented” and the ICU has a capacity of 94%. read more: The Ontario government is requesting the dispatch of nurses to other states and territories due to the proliferation of COVID-19 cases. Of a total of 108 intensive care units, 102 are occupied, 27 of whom are COVID-19 patients. At HHS Hospital, 78 patients are being treated for COVID-19, 141 staff and doctors are self-isolating as a result of the virus, and 21 of them have been confirmed to be infected with the virus. I will. There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in HHS hospitals. One is St. Peter’s Hospital in 3WestUnit, which infected 24 people and killed 5 people, and the other is 4WestUnit in Hamilton General Hospital, which has 8 cases. Tested positive for the virus. “Patients must continue to attend appointments,” said the release from HHS, adding that any changes to planned care would result in direct contact with the patient. The story continues under the ad “Our hospital remains open and safe for anyone in need of emergency care.” View link »

