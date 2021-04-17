Health
Studies show that double masking can be powerful in protecting people from Covid
A new study by the University of North Carolina at Healthcare shows that wearing two face covers filters SARS-CoV-2 sized particles to prevent them from reaching the wearer’s nose and mouth and causing COVID-19. It has been shown that the effect is almost doubled.
The findings published at JAMA Internal Medicine also state that the reason for the enhanced filtration is not to add too many layers of cloth, but to eliminate gaps and incompatible areas in the mask.
“Medical procedure masks are designed to have very good filtration capacity based on their material, but the way they fit the face is not perfect,” said Emily Sickbert, associate professor of infectious diseases at UNC School of Medicine. Dr. Bennett said. Lead author of the study.
To test the adaptive filtration efficiency (FFE) of various masks, UNC researchers collaborated with James Samet, PhD, and colleagues at the USEPA Human Research Facility on the UNC Chapel Hill campus. So how effective they are in filling a 10-foot x 10-foot stainless steel exposure chamber with a small salt particle aerosol and having researchers wear a combination of masks to keep the particles away from the respiratory space. I tested.
Metal sample ports were attached to individual masks or combinations of layered masks. This port was attached to the tube of an exposure chamber that measures the concentration of particles entering the respiratory space under the researcher’s mask. The second tube measured the ambient concentration of particles in the chamber. Researchers determined FFE by measuring the particle concentration in the respiratory space under the mask compared to the particle concentration in the chamber.
“We also had researchers in the chamber perform a series of range-of-motion activities, simulating typical movements that a person might perform throughout the day. Bending, talking, left, right, Look up and down, “said Dr. Philip Clap, an inhalation toxicologist at UNC School of Medicine, who has been testing Sickbert Bennett and Mask FFE since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to their findings, mask baseline conformance filtration efficiency (FFE) varies from person to person due to each person’s unique face and mask fit. However, in general, a procedure mask that does not change the fit is about 40-60 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 size particles. Cloth masks are about 40 percent effective.
Their recent findings on doubling face masks show that placing a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask improved FFE by about 20% and further with a snug-fitting sleeve-type mask such as gaiters. I will. A cloth mask can be layered on top to eliminate gaps, bring the procedure mask closer to the face, and keep the nose and mouth covered for a better fit. When the procedure mask was worn over the cloth mask, the FFE improved by 16%.
“We found that wearing two loose-fitting masks did not provide the same filtering effect as one snug-fitting procedural mask,” says Sickbert-Bennett. “And the current data to support how effective mask wearing is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is that you and the person you are interacting with are each wearing a mask that fits very well. When you are, there is the best kind of double masking. “”
This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]