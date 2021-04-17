Local healthcare professionals welcome new restrictions and warn of vaccine delays





Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang says the streets need to be empty like the first wave

Many questions from the Waterloo Community Health Commission have not been answered so far, as local authorities are waiting for guidance from the Ontario Government. As the state has moved to ban outdoor activities such as playground use and recreational sports, official regulations are expected to define activities such as walking and biking. This includes outdoor camps where most, if not all, spots are scooped up throughout the state, including the Grand River Conservation Authority. “GRCA was fully booked within a week of opening, so everyone expects to go camping,” said Coucillor Jowette. Outdoor restrictions are part of a series of new restrictions from the state to mitigate the spread of wildfires in the COVID-19 variant. This measure is welcomed by Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a health officer in the area. “We’ve looked at the state’s mobility data, which now shows that the state passed a stay-at-home order in early January,” said Dr. Wang. “There was a significant reduction in mobility that helped reduce cases a few weeks after the measure was implemented.” She said the state is in a very serious situation in the variant-vaccine competition. But when it comes to vaccines, there is more disappointing news. If you are late, you will have fewer local vaccine reservations. “Canada is addressing the delay in Moderna shipments, which means that we are not getting the doses we expected for weeks. At this point, we also know that Pfizer shipments will decline. . “ Dr. Wang said the local hospital is still in control, but we continue to receive transfers of out-of-town patients, increasing the number of locals and increasing pressure. CAO Bruce Lauckner added his voice, noting that the situation could be very different in the coming weeks. The state is increasing the supply of vaccines to hotspots in the state. This may include the zip code of one of the previously identified kitcheners.

