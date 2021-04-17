Florida Keys to see the release of the first GM mosquito

To fight Insect vector Virus Genetically modified mosquitoes like Zika, dengue and malaria Florida keys..

UK based Biotechnology Oxitec Florida Keys Mosquito Control District is an Invasive Species Disease epidemic Female Aedes aegypti in this area.

Oxitec male mosquitoes-unlike recently discovered ones do not chew Aedess capularis mosquitoes that carry yellow fever -Introduced to a selected number of nearby small areas Between mile markers 10 and 93 With the key.

The project succeeded in passing what is called a “self-limiting” gene from a transgenic male to a wild companion by Dr. Nathan Rose, Oxitec’s Head of Regulatory, to prevent future offspring from maturing into adulthood. population.

Rose told Fox News on Friday that the project would be important as the United States sees mosquito-borne diseases as “a real problem.” Generation of dengue fever Key and the Zika virus crisis in the summer of 2016 The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said: It infected 29 people in an area of ​​6 blocks and was forced to spray in the air to control mosquitoes.

While above 7,300 cases of dengue fever Reported in the U.S. between 2010 and 2020-Cases were primarily contracted outside the U.S.-71 people Case According to the CDC, these were sent locally in Sunshine.

“So the mosquito-borne infection is from the United States, which can result in worsening in the future. Climate change [and] “The disease is a big problem because there are no effective vaccines for these particular diseases,” Rose told Fox News, as these mosquitoes move more and more north from the Gulf Coast to the continental United States. medicine Treat them [and] The only way to control them is actually to control the mosquitoes that spread them … “

Final agreement and approval Announced last year, This is not Oxitec’s first rodeo.

The company tested Oxitec’s Aedes aegypti technology Brazil The 2016 test on the Cayman Islands was successful and did not “remain in the environment and harm beneficial insects.” According to the website..

“A recent similar demonstration project in the Brazilian city of Indiatuba found that oxytech mosquitoes suppressed Aedes aegypti by up to 95% 1 in dengue-prone urban areas. environment Only 13 weeks after treatment compared to an untreated control site in the same city. ”

Rose said their purpose in the United States is to function in American soil in the same way that their male mosquitoes are “small” and “shown to do in other countries.” Said to show.

“And if you do that, once you have the data, you need to go to the US regulator to actually get a commercial registration and allow these mosquitoes to be released more widely in the United States,” he said. Explained.

Rose said using what is called “just add water” while the company was planning to start the effort. Technology“- We are currently monitoring mosquito populations in the area “immediately” using “gradual deployment”.

“So what we do first: the first phase of the project is actually to release mosquitoes from several single locations, and what we want to see is how far the mosquitoes fly. And how long have you lived in the environment? Key? “He asked. “And once we get that information, we move on to a small neighborhood release, where we’ll probably release mosquitoes in about 15 acres of neighborhood, and what we’re seeing in the wild throughout the region. The effect of those mosquitoes on actually effectively reporting their mosquitoes. “

First phase regulatory approval US Environmental Protection Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Ministry of Health Agricultural Consumer Services Sector..

In August 2020, the Keys Mosquito Control District Committee approved an agreement on the 2021 release. Oxitec states that independent assessments of the project will be provided by the CDC, the University of Florida Institute for Medical Entomology, the Monroe County Health Department, and local leaders.

EPA, Completed risk assessment Published the discussion to the public and approved eExperimental license After reviewing relevant information on manufacturing, manufacturing, quality assurance processes, and standard operating procedures, authorities have determined that “we can support the discovery that there are no unreasonable adverse effects on people and the environment during the proposed EUP.” did.

“So the EPA looked at this really, really carefully. It took more than a year to review the many data submitted, and they examined the safety of mosquitoes for both humans and the environment. And in conclusion, there was no risk to humans or the environment as a result of the release of these mosquitoes, “Rose said, ensuring that” no one in the area is at risk. “

He said that the “real risk” is a mosquito-borne disease, and in addition to its devastating effects, COVID-19 Pandemic..

However, as the virus continues to spread, Floridian skepticism also spreads.

in particular, Associated Press reported The Cayman Islands project was postponed by opponents of the project, claiming that “the government has not provided sufficient information on potential risks or has not fully researched other alternatives.”

To Recent report from Undark, A non-profit digital science magazine states that Oxitec has been proposing an release at Keys for years and was previously rejected by both Key Haven and Key West, but parts of the surrounding area. Residents voted in favor of the release.

According to Undark, critics want more evidence that a release is needed, more information on process and disease monitoring, and more public involvement.

Another concern presented in their work concerns the antibiotic tetracycline-without which female mosquitoes would die. Early stage of larvae And it is commonly used to treat bacteria in sewage treatment plants and agriculture-and EPA risk assessment.

North Carolina State University’s genetic engineering and society released “within 500 meters of commercial citrus growing areas or wastewater treatment plants due to considerations regarding the impact of tetracycline’s environmental sources on the survival of female OX5034 mosquitoes.” The evaluation points out that it will not be done. The center told Undark that the evaluation did not include a test of tetracycline stagnant water.

Rose told Fox News that the EPA “very carefully” looked at concerns about tetracycline and “assessed whether tetracycline could actually be present in the waters of the environment in the area where these mosquitoes are released.” Said.

“And we came to the conclusion that there was no such risk and we restricted the release to wild, tetracycline-free areas, so I don’t think it’s a concern,” he said. “What is it [that] Seen really carefully by the EPA. “

But that’s not the only question. Residents and environmentalists are wondering about the unintended consequences of the project, and a controversial Yale University study analyzing Oxitec’s release in Brazil found that some of the offspring of transgenic mosquitoes were adults. Claims to have survived until

Oxitec vehemently denied the findings, Gizmodo In 2019, the survey includes “a number of false, speculative, unfounded claims and statements.”

“You don’t know what it does,” said Barry Ray, director of the Florida Keys Environmental Union. I told FKMCD at last summer’s meeting..

According to a digital magazine, Ray et al. Claimed that they were not given the opportunity to agree with the community before the EPA approved it, but said the EPA reviewed it. Thousands of public comments And Oxitec promotion 2016 non-binding referendum “The people of Monroe County are overwhelmingly supportive of Oxytech’s technology,” they said.

EPA approves pilot project in Florida until spring 2022, Oxitec Webinar posted on the Oxitec project site..

Phil Goodman, chairman of the Keys Mosquito District, told Andark that many people do not understand Oxytech’s technology and are “enthusiastic.”

District spokesperson Chad Huff wrote in an email to Fox News on Friday that the pilot project “is expected to work without results,” given the success of the technology in other countries. I can’t. “

According to Rose, mosquitoes that carry the disease are not limited to Keys and the Gulf region. California I’m moving north and moving to the following places Texas And Tennessee..

“So it’s really important to us if we can actually bring this as another tool to help mosquito control authorities get on top of these mosquitoes,” he said.

In a 2020 announcement of the groundbreaking approval of the pilot project, Oxitec CEO Gray Frandsen said: Challenge to control the mosquitoes that spread this disease. “