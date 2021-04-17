How likely are you to get COVID-19 after vaccination?

According to a new report, 5,800 people who were completely vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused COVID-19, developed the infection anyway.

5,800 people may sound like many — and in fact, experts fear that the numbers reported without context may lead to greater vaccine hesitation. However, it is important to note these numbers. Courtesy The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Very small percentage Of the total number of vaccinated Americans.

As of two days ago, 125.8 million (38.3%) of the U.S. population had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.5 million (23.9%) had been fully vaccinated. .. Vaccines for virtually all illnesses will be ineffective, at least in a few cases, because even almost perfectly effective vaccines will eventually be given to individuals who are not working.

Still, one of the goals of mass vaccination is to regain pre-pandemic life. It’s safe to say that the CDC has added in an email to CNN that “so far, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case of demographics or vaccine characteristics,” but the possibility that the vaccine will not work remains. There is and you need to notify the general public about what that means.

The salon responds to public health and medical professionals on how to respond to news about “breakthrough infections,” the terminology for situations where someone gets sick from a vaccinated illness. I asked for.

How does the COVID-19 vaccine work?

First, keep in mind that not all vaccines work the same. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines New technology. Known as mRNA vaccine, These vaccines contain some of the SARS-CoV-2 virus RNA that is associated with one particular protein on the surface of the virus rather than the entire virus. When injected into the body, cells learn to recognize proteins associated with dangerous pathogens. Currently, it is necessary to inoculate twice with these mRNA vaccines. Pfizer CEO recently Third shot You may need it).

In contrast, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine “Paused” by the FDA due to a rare thrombotic problem — is the more traditional vaccine platform, the adenovirus vaccine. The vaccine only needs one shot.

What is the chance of someone developing a breakthrough infection?

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told Salon by email that she was “very unlikely” to develop a breakthrough case after being completely vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine. ..She pointed out that a very small percentage of Americans experienced breakthrough cases (much, much, well below 1%) and also quoted. Data from the CDCMMWR study This is for both healthcare professionals and front-line responders, and Pfizer April 1st Press Release.. (There are no similar data for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine yet, she added.)

“Fully vaccinated individuals have a limited chance of being infected with a variant of SARS-CoV-2,” Dr. Irwin Redlener, leader of Columbia University’s pandemic response initiative, emailed the salon. .. At the same time, he added that there is no “100% effective” vaccine. This should guide how we perceive the vaccination movement.

“90% protection is good, but vaccination of 1 million people can also mean that up to 100,000 people can get some breakthrough infections,” Redlener explained. I will. “However, most infected people have serious illnesses and few survive. [two] The dose of Modelna or Pfizer vaccine is a matter of level and sustainability of the immune response. “

In other words, even if you are vaccinated and later infected with COVID-19, it is unlikely that you will have a serious case.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox?Subscribe to Salon’s Weekly Newsletter Vulgar scientist..

Is there anything that increases the chances of someone getting a breakthrough case after being vaccinated already?

There are many “reasonable hypotheses” about this, but they are not yet known, explained Dr. Russell Medford, chair of the Global Health Innovation Center and the Global Health Crisis Coordination Center.

“The reported CDC data strengthens confidence in the high efficacy of current vaccines, but to determine which specific factors of individuals, vaccines, and viruses make certain individuals more susceptible to infection. More research is needed. Post-vaccination virus, “Medford told Salon in an email. These can range from details of vaccines and viral strains to the age and underlying health of a person.

“Vaccination reduces the risk of infections, especially serious illnesses, but does not completely eliminate them,” Dr. Alfred Sommer, Honorary Dean and Epidemiology Professor at Johns Hopkins University, told Salon. .. Sommer revealed that the potential risk is “increasing the person’s exposure to infected people and the burden of the virus they are exposed to (and the infectivity of the mutant).”

In other words, being close to infected people and being frequently exposed to the virus tends to lead to infection, regardless of vaccination.

“”Everything can affect things, from the extent of someone’s exposure and the infectivity of the mutant to the specific functioning of the immune system. Vaccination dramatically reduces the risk of infection and the severity of the disease, but does not guarantee it.

How often do I need to test for COVID-19 after vaccination?

Sommer pointed out that if fully vaccinated, there is no reason to regularly test for the presence of the virus unless symptoms of COVID-19 occur. In addition, if you begin to experience these symptoms, you need to take precautions to prevent them from becoming infected, even though vaccination reduces the chances of others getting sick. there is.

Finally, they need to make sure they take the right kind of test, Somer said. This is because antibody testing reveals the presence of antibodies that are the result of vaccination. “Every test they receive must test for the presence of the virus,” Sommer explained.

What activities can people safely resume after being vaccinated?

Dr. Georges Benjamin, Secretary-General of the American Public Health Association, told the salon by email that people can take a baby’s step to resume normal life, but still need to be very careful. ..

“A fully vaccinated person may be around another small group that is fully vaccinated,” Benjamin explained. “It is advisable to wear a mask even if you are not in a regular group or around a large group where everyone is fully vaccinated. Among vaccinated people With a better understanding of infection and the risk of infection, this can change. “

Redrener called attention like Benjamin, but said life was gradually returning to normal.

“With a warning that there should be no relaxation of public health protocols such as masking and social distance, there will soon be more participants in travel and events such as concerts, sporting events and plays,” Redrener said. .. “Also, if everyone is vaccinated and the amount and time of contact is limited, small gatherings of family and close friends are allowed indoors without masks.”

Gandhi was optimistic.

“They can safely resume all activities after being vaccinated, but to be polite to others who have not been vaccinated and also in some places in our country. But the proportion of circulating cases is still high, so we need to keep the distance between the mask and the public space, “Gandhi explained. “As a doctor. [Anthony] Fauci added yesterday, “The vaccine protects you, so get the vaccine. That’s the message.” .. zero. “