Many North Carolina prisoners who do not want to be vaccinated with COVID

Jordan Wilky

Carolina Public Press

A year after more than 460 outbreaks at the Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, The biggest hotspot of COVID-19 at that timeThe North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports only 18 active cases of the disease in all 55 state prisons. In addition, 139 staff members who are currently absent from work due to exposure to positive tests or active cases are also reported.

Since the pandemic began Over 10,000 confirmed cases It occurred among people in prisons in North Carolina, with an additional 3,828 incidents among staff. Since January, approximately half of the more than 42,000 people living or working in state prisons have been vaccinated at least once.

Currently, DPS is reducing vaccines and slowing the rate of vaccination of staff and people in prisons. According to prison spokesman Brad Dean, the reason is that after vaccination of nearly 22,400 people, fewer prisoners and prison staff want to be vaccinated.

“The important point is that the prison’s goal is to’shoot the weapon’as quickly as possible, and it will continue,” Dean wrote in an email to the Carolina Public Press.

For two weeks starting April 5, DPS accepted only 1,500 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine provided by the State Department of Health and Human Services. This is half of what DPS has received each week since late March. Prisons continue to distribute 3,000 vaccines each week.

The slowdown in vaccination is by delaying the return to normal surgery than both prison staff and imprisoned people say they want, or if staff and imprisoned people return too soon. At risk of illness can hurt people in the prison system.

In March, Dean wrote to the CPP that “behavior that provides the right level of herd immunity will facilitate a rapid return to normal activity.” When asked about the level of vaccination that the DPS considers “appropriate,” Dean writes, “It’s a better question answered by public health and epidemiology experts.”

If the goal is to limit the potential outbreak, use the vaccine to reach herd immunity, or “Community immunityIt may help that a sufficient number of people in the group are immune to the disease and its spread is limited.

However, according to Dr. Chris Baylor, a professor of public health and human rights at Johns Hopkins University, a 50% vaccination rate in prison could be too low for that.

“It’s awkward because it’s probably not high enough,” Baylor said.

“Vaccines have multiple roles. One is to protect individuals. The second is to actually play a role in reducing infections. This is where I actually reduce infections as a whole. Probably not high enough to actually achieve the kind of public health protection we want. “

High levels of immunity, either by pre-infection or vaccination, will not spread like a wildfire, even if the virus is introduced into prison, as it has. Most of last year..

The prison has reopened certain privileges, such as family visits and liberation of work, on a limited basis.

“The most important thing is to be able to communicate with the family,” said Sandra Hardy, secretary-general of the advocacy group NC-CURE. “Without visiting privileges, it was really difficult for these men and women to very limit visiting privileges during this pandemic.”

However, according to both DPS policy and the opinion of experts such as Baylor, the restrictions are not completely relaxed and the risk of outbreaks continues until more people are vaccinated.

Vaccine deployment

North Carolina began vaccination of health care workers, including medical staff in state prisons, in December. Shortly thereafter, DPS began obtaining its own vaccine, Distribute them to prison staff..

To date, 6,500 prison personnel have been partially vaccinated, which is less than 50% of the workforce. According to Dean, DPS does not track data on which staff are vaccinated, so in contrast to managers, medical staff or orthodontists who work face-to-face with people who are actually imprisoned. The vaccination rate is not clear. And other staff who may have a more deleted role.

In February, DPS began vaccination of imprisoned people over the age of 65. It accounts for just over 1,100 of the 28,600 imprisoned people in the state. DPS did not start until late March Vaccination of the entire prison populationDelayed DHHS implemented according to a guideline update from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deployment was months behind the state’s original plans or recommendations. Public health expert And that National Academy, Another federal organization.

To date, DPS has given at least one dose to 15,872 imprisoned individuals, with a second dose expected to be completed within a month.

Currently, DPS can take shots due to a shortage of other volunteers Hesitation between both imprisoned people and prison personnel,this is Other prison systems..

According to Julie Ward, a registered nurse and doctoral candidate for health and public policy at Johns Hopkins University, people’s trust in vaccine providers is essential. Without it, people are less likely to be vaccinated.

“In general, there are various reasons for telling us that people are hesitant to vaccinate,” Ward said. “It may be because they think the vaccine is inconvenient, unpleasant, or hard to come by. Do not have all the information about the safety of the vaccine or trust the people who give it. It may be because you haven’t done so. “

Not vaccination is a dangerous decision and a decision that affects others. This is because the person who is vaccinated makes the people around him safer.

DPS has issued an incentive program for imprisoned people to be vaccinated, informally encouraged staff to be vaccinated, and released materials to both groups.

To determine who wants a shot, “Warden and other managers report quotes based on anecdotal discussions and other informal intelligence practices,” Dean writes.

More and more people across the country are deciding to take the vaccine over time, Census Bureau Report, Because people wait to see if it’s safe for others.

In a North Carolina prison, COVID-19 Killed 53 imprisoned people and 12 prison personnel Approximately one in five imprisoned people and one in four prison staff tested positive for the disease, according to DPS data.

However, each survivor has stronger immunity to the virus. People who are vaccinated According to Johns Hopkins Baylor, protection from virus variants in particular has been further enhanced, which could cause a second round of COVID-19 and is spreading throughout the United States.

However, according to Dr. Jason Andrews, an associate professor of medicine at Stanford University, it is not clear exactly what level needs to be met to achieve community immunity, which is the risk of infection for a group of people. It changes based on.

“First of all, the prevalence in prisons is much higher than in communities, anywhere in the country, and in fact all prison systems around the world,” Andrews said.

The infection rate also depends on the type of prison and the operating conditions of the prison.

For example, the level of vaccination and illness COVID-19 immunity required to protect prisons from the rapid spread of COVID-19 is higher in dormitory-style prisons that allow visits than in single-cell prisons. Become. It is the prison staff who come and go.

“I don’t know if we have a good idea of ​​what it will be in different prisons in North Carolina, but it’s probably higher than you might think,” Andrews said.

In December Interview with The New York TimesDr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, said that achieving regional immunity requires nearly 90% immunity across the population and many public health professionals. He said the house estimates it to be significantly higher than previously estimated.

At the current pace of 800 initial vaccinations per week, NC prisons will reach a vaccination rate of 90%, assuming a sufficient number of people volunteer to be vaccinated and the population remains the same. Will take another 7 months. Thousands of people are booked in jail each month and released from prison.

Unless more prison personnel and imprisoned people volunteer for vaccination, North Carolina is well below that benchmark. According to Dean, DPS is not currently considering an incentive program and is not considering requiring vaccinations for prisoners and staff.

Quality of life and normal operation

Most North Carolina prisons were closed last year to curb the spread of COVID-19, and some prisons have restricted movement for several months at a time.

This means people have less chance to get out of their cell or dormitory shared with dozens of other people, go out, exercise, or call their loved ones.

“I think they’ll be happier if their movements aren’t so restricted,” Hardy said of the imprisoned people in North Carolina. “Too many blockades into one unit, very limited space, very limited time in recreation and exercise. That was the situation during this pandemic.”

Hardy receives a lot of letters from people in jail and calls from his family. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the fear of people getting sick and dying has eased somewhat, she said.

But fear, lack of visits, and long weeks of blockades have hit people.

Andrews is experiencing similar stress on California prisoners and last year observed a deterioration in the mental health of those imprisoned.

He said it was important to resume programming in prisons, which puts the people who run prisons in a mess.

He said the solution would be to improve vaccine intake, allowing people to be safe from the virus and resume happiness-critical visits and other activities while in prison.

Baylor believes that 50% vaccination is not enough, but given ongoing safety measures such as wearing a mask, 3 feet of social distance, and proper hygiene, many family visits and more. He also said that there is a good chance that his activities can be resumed safely. Other medical professionals have stated that visitors must be vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of arriving in prison.

However, risk is a constantly changing variable, both doctors point out. What may be safe in one place may not be safe in another, and it is the percentage of people in the group who are immune to COVID-19 and the risk that people in that group will spread COVID-19. Relies on complex interactions between each other.

Prisons bring in new staff and newly imprisoned people, and DPS should strongly encourage them to be vaccinated, Baylor said. The more immunized people are, the more they endanger themselves and everyone around them.