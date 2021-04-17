Main CDC reports 414 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 414 COVID-19s and one death on Saturday, with more than 400 new cases occurring for the fifth consecutive day.

People under the age of 30 accounted for 186 cases on Saturday, or 45% of the daily total. However, Maine’s vaccination efforts are growing rapidly, with the proportion of residents receiving both COVID-19 vaccines now outpacing the country. The national average of full vaccination is 24.3%, Saturday Maine was 31.4%..

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 56,939 on Saturday. Of these, 42,807 have been confirmed by testing and 14,132 are considered potential cases of COVID-19. The seven-day average for Saturday’s new daily cases is 456.4, rapidly approaching the highs seen in the January surge of this year.

Since the pandemic began in Maine, 764 people have died of COVID-19. According to the CDC, it was a man in his 60s from Androscoggin County who was reported dead on Saturday.

Before Saturday, the number of new cases exceeded 500 for four consecutive days. The 7-day average has increased by more than 100 in the past week.

Public health authorities in Maine are currently focusing on shooting guns as quickly as possible.

“This kind of large-scale mass vaccination site is a way out of the pandemic,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, on Friday. “Vaccination is the current focus because it ultimately helps control the pandemic.”

High immunization rates in Maine are due to population demand and efficient dose distribution to ensure availability where it is needed, Shah said Friday. When visiting the Portland Expo site, Shah said a key component of the state’s vaccination activities was the mass vaccination site.

State leaders wanted to set up many “pop-up” clinics in the countryside to reach the main with Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, but the vaccine could be related to blood clots. These shots were suspended in reports of sexuality. Reports occurred in only a handful of millions of people already taking it.

Bowdoin College on Friday became the first higher education institution in Maine due to the surge in vaccine supply of the other two major variants from Pfizer and Modana, ensuring safety. Vaccinations are required for students to return To the campus. Students must submit proof of vaccination by August 13th and faculty and staff by August 24th.

Many other universities across the country need vaccinations, including Duke, Rutgers, Brown, Cornell, Northeastern, and Notre Dame.

By Saturday morning, Maine had given 558,306 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 421,765 second doses. Of the state’s 1.3 million population, 41.53 percent received the first dose.

As of Saturday, by county, Androscoggin had 6,324 cases, Allostock had 1,556 cases, Cumberland had 15,277 cases, Franklin had 1,131 cases, Hancock had 1,193 cases, Kennebec had 5,070 cases, Knox had 898 cases, and Lincoln had 768 cases. There were 2,916 and 5,048 coronavirus outbreaks in Oxford. Penobscot, Piscataquis 416, Sagadahoc 1,159, Somerset 1,657, Wald 773, Washington 807, York 11,942.

In Cumberland County, the newest cases were seen in the past week, 644 compared to 603 in York and 502 in Androscoggin.

By age, 17.1% of patients were under 20 years old, 18.6% were in their 20s, 14.5% were in their 30s, 13.3% were in their 40s, 15% were in their 50s, 10.9% were in their 60s, and 5.7% were in their 70s. 4.7% were over 80 years old.

Of the 99 patients infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Maine on Saturday, 40 received intensive care and 15 were on ventilator. The state had 78 beds in a total of 382 intensive care units and 233 ventilators. There were also 448 alternative ventilators.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were more than 140 million known cases of COVID-19 worldwide on Saturday morning, killing 3 million people. In the United States, there were 31.5 million cases and 566,000 deaths.

“Forward

Next ”

