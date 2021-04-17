You may need 5 hours of moderate activity per week to avoid middle-aged hypertension-ScienceDaily

Young adults need to strengthen their exercise routines to reduce their chances of developing high blood pressure and high blood pressure. This is a condition that can lead to a heart attack, stroke, and even dementia in later years.

Current guidelines indicate that adults should exercise at least two and a half hours of moderate intensity each week, but a new study led by UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital increases exercise to five hours per week. It has been clarified that it can be prevented with. Middle-aged hypertension-especially if it persists in the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

In the research published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine On April 15, researchers followed approximately 5,000 adults between the ages of 18 and 30 for 30 years. Participants were asked about their exercise habits, medical history, smoking status, and alcohol use. Blood pressure and body weight were monitored along with cholesterol and triglycerides.

When the blood pressure was 130, which exceeded 80 mmHg, hypertension was observed. This is the threshold set in 2017 by the American College of Cardiology / American Heart Association.

5,115 participants are enrolled in the Coronary Artery Risk Development (CARDIA) study in young adults and come from urban areas in Birmingham, Alabama, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Oakland, California. About half of the participants were black (51.6%). The rest was white. Just under half (45.5 percent) were men.

Black men’s fitness level drops rapidly, leading to high blood pressure

Of the four groups classified by race and gender, black men were found to be most active in early adulthood, slightly more active than white men, and significantly more exercising than black and white women. I did. However, by the time black men reached the age of 60, exercise intake had dropped from a peak of about 560 units of exercise to about 300 units. This is the US Department of Health and Human Services. This was substantially less exercise than white men (about 430 units) and slightly more than white women (about 320 units). Of the four groups, black women had the least amount of exercise throughout the study and decreased to about 200 units over time.

“Young black men may be more involved in sports, but socio-economic factors, neighborhood environment, work and family responsibilities may prevent them from continuing to be involved in physical activity until adulthood. “There is,” said Jason Nagata, MD, MD, lead author of the University of California, San Francisco Youth Division. And Young Adult Medicine. In addition, black men reported the highest smoking rates, which could interfere with physical activity over time, he said.

Physical activity in white men decreased in their 20s and 30s and stabilized around the age of 40. For Caucasian women, physical activity progressed in about 380 motor units, fell into their 30s, and remained constant until the age of 60.

The incidence of high blood pressure reflects this decrease in physical activity. About 80-90% of black men and women had high blood pressure by the age of 60, compared to just under 70% of white men and 50% of white women.

“The results of randomized controlled trials and observational studies show that exercise lowers blood pressure, and it may be important to focus on exercise as a way to lower blood pressure in all adults as they approach middle age. It suggests, “said senior author Karsten Bibins. Doctor of Medicine, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of California, San Francisco.

“Teenagers and young people in their early twenties may be physically active, but these patterns change with age. Our study previously recommended physical activity in young adulthood. It suggests that maintaining a higher level than it was may be particularly important.

More exercise from adolescents to middle age provides the best protection against high blood pressure

Researchers found that 17.9% (twice the recommended minimum) of participants who exercised at least 5 hours a week in early adulthood were less likely to develop hypertension. It turned out to be 18% lower than the participants. 5 hours a week. It was even less likely that 11.7% of participants maintained exercise habits until age 60.

Patients should be asked about physical activity in the same way that they regularly check blood pressure, glucose and lipid profiles, obesity and smoking, and intervention programs take place in schools, colleges, churches, workplaces, and community groups. It should be, Nagata said. Black women have a high rate of obesity and smoking and a low rate of physical activity, he said, and said they should be an important group for targeted intervention.

“Almost half of young adult participants have suboptimal levels of physical activity, which is significantly associated with the development of hypertension and indicates the need to raise the minimum standard of physical activity. “I will,” said Mr. Nagata. “This can be especially true after graduating from high school, when young adults move to college, workforce, parent-child relationships, and their opportunities for physical activity diminish as leisure is eroded.”