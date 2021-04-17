Oregon has reported three more COVID-19-related deaths and 888 new cases since February 1.





Saturday’s tally includes 94 Deschutes County, Crook 10, and Jefferson 6. Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, state deaths increased to 2,460, with 888 new cases the most in two and a half months a day The number of cases per case was reported by Oregon Health officials on Saturday. OHA reported 888 new confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases at 12:01 am on Saturday, bringing the state total to 174,501. This is the highest daily number since the agency reported 964 cases on February 1. Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported that 44,308 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry on Saturday. Of this total, 27,728 doses were given on Friday and 16,580 doses were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday. The 7-day moving average is currently 37,507 times per day. Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,292,612 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,109,671 first and second doses of Moderna, and 88,104 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). To date, 1,535,625 Pfizer, 1,318,100 Modana, and 215,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon. These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated today, providing regularly updated vaccination data. COVID-19 hospitalized There are 200 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, one more than Friday. There are 47 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, five fewer than on Friday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity. Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Baker (6), Benton (7), Craccamus (96), Kratosop (8), Colombia (7), Couse (2), Crook (10). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (2), Deshutes (94), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (45) ), Lane (75), Lincoln (5), Lynn (37), Marul (2), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (161), Pork (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15) ), Wasco (3), Washington (103), Yamhill (17). The 2458th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 26 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on April 15. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. The 2459th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 13 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on April 15. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. The 2460th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 58-year-old man who died at home on April 7, after being tested positive on February 19 in Yamhill County. He had a fundamental condition. county The total number of cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 856 14 Benton 2,732 18 Cracker mass 15,311 204 Kratosop 891 8 Columbia 1,538 26 Kuus 1,968 31 Crook 878 19 curry 593 9 Deshoots 7,082 72 Douglas 3,043 65 Gilliam 56 1 Grant 406 Four Harney 305 6 Hood river 1,124 29 Jackson 9,904 127 Jefferson 2,064 32 Josephine 3,054 62 Klamath 3,452 59 lake 413 7 Lane 11,554 144 Lincoln 1,298 20 Rin 4,142 63 Misfortune 3,427 58 Marion 20,116 299 tomorrow 1,079 15 Multnomah 34,800 568 pork 3,429 52 Shaman 57 57 0 Tillamook 580 3 Umatilla 7,968 83 Union 1,411 twenty four Warowa 157 Five Wasco 1,289 28 Washington 23,412 229 Wheeler twenty five 1 Yang Hill 4,087 75 State-wide 174,501 2,460 1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly. 2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release ELR received on April 16, 2021 county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 35 9 44 20.5% Benton 589 11 600 1.8% Cracker mass 1,546 111 1,657 6.7% Kratosop 100 8 108 7.4% Columbia 194 6 200 3.0% Kuus 185 2 187 1.1% Crook 81 Ten 91 11.0% curry 31 2 33 6.1% Deshoots 863 82 945 8.7% Douglas 328 12 340 3.5% Gilliam 6 0 6 0.0% Grant 37 3 40 7.5% Harney 3 1 Four 25.0% Hood river 111 1 112 0.9% Jackson 708 76 784 9.7% Jefferson 39 6 45 13.3% Josephine 282 18 300 6.0% Klamath 230 42 272 15.4% lake 3 0 3 0.0% Lane 2,222 74 2,296 3.2% Lincoln 192 3 195 1.5% Rin 437 51 488 10.5% Misfortune 100 2 102 2.0% Marion 1,010 88 1,098 8.0% tomorrow 31 2 33 6.1% Multnomah 6,405 169 6,574 2.6% pork 222 17 239 7.1% Shaman 1 0 1 0.0% Tillamook 56 Four 60 6.7% Umatilla 168 12 180 6.7% Union 201 3 204 1.5% Warowa 11 0 11 0.0% Wasco 57 57 7 64 10.9% Washington 2,597 125 2,722 4.6% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yang Hill 369 29 398 7.3% State-wide 19,451 986 20,437 4.8% Cumulative ELR county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 11,010 1,775 12,785 13.9% Benton 128,882 4,248 133,130 3.2% Cracker mass 413,569 23,512 437,081 5.4% Kratosop 32,571 1,568 34,139 4.6% Columbia 39,488 2,088 41,576 5.0% Kuus 43,464 2,402 45,866 5.2% Crook 16,616 1,176 17,792 6.6% curry 10,732 509 11,241 4.5% Deshoots 176,276 9,220 185,496 5.0% Douglas 76,892 3,460 80,352 4.3% Gilliam 1,167 44 1,211 3.6% Grant 5,392 334 5,726 5.8% Harney 3,919 344 4,263 8.1% Hood river 30,424 1,579 32,003 4.9% Jackson 205,864 14,975 220,839 6.8% Jefferson 18,563 1,869 20,432 9.1% Josephine 67,772 3,517 71,289 4.9% Klamath 44,325 3,859 48,184 8.0% lake 5,043 403 5,446 7.4% Lane 446,466 13,647 460,113 3.0% Lincoln 40,815 2,583 43,398 6.0% Rin 128,675 7,762 136,437 5.7% Misfortune 24,804 5,043 29,847 16.9% Marion 325,703 30,081 355,784 8.5% tomorrow 6,961 1,296 8,257 15.7% Multnomah 977,718 52,018 1,029,736 5.1% pork 66,389 4,473 70,862 6.3% Shaman 1,333 65 1,398 4.6% Tillamook 13,961 567 14,528 3.9% Umatilla 62,447 8,884 71,331 12.5% Union 19,782 1,776 21,558 8.2% Warowa 2,986 152 3,138 4.8% Wasco 32,592 1,600 34,192 4.7% Washington 598,949 38,671 637,620 6.1% Wheeler 658 twenty four 682 3.5% Yang Hill 127,948 6,668 134,616 5.0% State-wide 4,210,156 252,192 4,462,348 5.7% Get the latest information about COVID-19. Correspondence of Oregon: The Oregon Department of Health and the Oregon Emergency Management Agency are leading the state’s response. US response: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is leading the US response. Global response: The World Health Organization is instructing global response.

