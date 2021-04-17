Michigan approaches weekly record of COVID-19 cases

Michigan added 5,530 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths on Saturday as the state approached the weekly case record set in November.

The state has been a leader in new infectious diseases and hospitalizations for two weeks. Currently, infections have been increasing for 8 consecutive weeks.

This week, the state added 47,284 cases and 342 deaths. Of the deaths reported on Saturday, 60 were identified during a review of important records.

Cases are approaching the weekly record of 50,892 cases set for the week of November 15-21. The total for the second highest week was 47,316 for the week 22-28.

Last week, the state recorded 45,817 cases and 282 deaths.

According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, the latest figures have raised the total number of cases in the state to 785,307 and the number of deaths to 16,840 since the virus was first detected in March 2020.

A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 551.8 cases per 100,000 people in the state are higher than 304 cases per 100,000 people in Rhode Island and 294 cases per 100,000 people in New Jersey.

► For subscribers:How “Perfect Storm” Brought Michigan’s Major Countries with New COVID-19 Cases

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the mask requirement to children up to the age of two, where residents wear masks during rallies under a new epidemic order. Announced on friday..

Currently, all Michigan residents over the age of 16 are eligible for vaccination. However, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children 16 and 17 years old.

Tuesday michigan Suspended use of Johnson & Johnson The COVID-19 vaccine followed federal recommendations after learning about six very rare types of blood clots in vaccinated people.

Latest data from Michigan

The proportion of COVID-19 tests that give positive results has risen for eight consecutive weeks, the highest 18% since the surge in the spring of 2020, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Health Officer.

“We haven’t seen that high positive rate since the first surge last spring, because we’re doing far more tests than we did at the time,” Cardan said on Friday. “This shows that the community is now widespread. Hospitalizations are increasing and 18% of the state’s beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.”

People aged 20-29 and 30-39 have the highest case rates in the state. According to state data, there are over 5,500 new cases per day from these age groups.

Cases of children between the ages of 10 and 19 continue to grow in schools and youth sports. From January to March, there were 291 outbreaks of youth sports and at least 1,091 outbreaks, according to Cardun.

► ► More: A rare COVID-19 complication puts a child in the ICU, Michigan

Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Monday that COVID-19’s answer to Michigan’s “acute situation” was: Close the state, rather than spike additional vaccines in Michigan, as Whitmer requested And “flatten the curve”.

In the week of April 10, Michigan led the nation in positive, case, and hospitalization rates, which have increased for the fourth straight week.

Deaths have increased by 39% since last week. The state’s mortality rate is also the eighth highest, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker.

Michigan’s largest hospital issued an urgent warning on Thursday that it was approaching capacity.

► ► More: Beaumont is approaching the capacity of COVID Hospital as experts warn about a “new pandemic”

As of Wednesday, the state reported that 3,988 adults had been hospitalized for the coronavirus. This is an increase of 306% from a month before 981 hospitalizations. Of the patients hospitalized on Wednesday, 841 are in the ICU and 471 are on ventilator.

“I worked in ICU this week, and I’ll tell you it’s exhausted. Many of them are younger than we’ve seen,” Khaldun said Wednesday. “Patients are lined up again in our hospital corridor, like last spring.”

Wednesday Khaldun and Whitmer approved Monoclonal antibody therapy For patients with chronic medical conditions hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Adnan Munkala, Chief Clinical Officer of Henry Ford Health System, said the number of COVID-19 patients has increased from 75 to 550 in the last five weeks.

“The positive rate for hospitalized patients was 1 in 25, but now it’s 1 in 5. This is very annoying,” says Munkarah. “We performed more than 800 monoclonal antibody injections in six hospitals, which puts a burden on caregivers and hospitals as it reduces hospital stays and reduces the risk of developing serious symptoms and dying. It will be reduced. “

Cases are increasing in about 16 states and weekly hospitalizations are increasing in 23 states. Michigan, Washington DC, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland have the highest number of inpatients per capita.

State health officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread. Subspecies have been identified through targeted testing, and state officials anticipate cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded.

As of Wednesday, Michigan has the second highest number of cases of variant B.1.1.7. There are 2,753 cases in 62 counties. Florida has the highest number, with 3,510. Nationwide, there are 20,915 variant cases.

The first case of the variant was confirmed in January in a student at the University of Michigan who traveled from the United Kingdom. This subspecies is widely spread in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.Occurrence 90 Bellamy Creek Correctional facilities in Ionia County appear to be the largest cluster of subspecies, Two other Michigan prisons, Said the correction authorities.

The· First case of South African variant B.1.351 Confirmed by a juvenile state laboratory living in Jackson County. There are a total of nine variants in six Michigan jurisdictions.

First case of P.1 variant People from Brazil have been identified as residents of Bay County. Currently, there are six confirmed cases on P.1. 224 in Michigan, 224 in the United States

Wayne County has the largest spread of nearly 400 B.1.1.7 variants, 112 in Detroit. All three variants have been reported in Wayne and Washtenau counties.

Vaccine was rolled out in stages

As of Wednesday, the state had administered 5.6 million of the 7.4 million doses distributed. About 43% of the state’s population has been vaccinated at least once, and 28% have been fully vaccinated.

According to state data trackers, the state’s fully vaccinated population includes 60% of all older people aged 65 and over, 28% of people aged 50-64, 17% of people aged 40-49, and 30-. Includes 15% of people aged 39 years.

The state ranks 10th in the country in terms of the number of fully vaccinated people.

The virus is blamed on more than 563,000 deaths and 31 million confirmed infections in the United States.

Since last week, the state has tracked 1,152 active outbreaks, including 48 new school outbreaks, in educational institutions such as public and private schools, universities, and school administrations from kindergarten to high school.

An additional 29 outbreaks occurred in long-term care facilities, 27 outbreaks in day and child care programs, and 39 in manufacturing.52 in restaurants and retail stores.

The state believes that as of Friday, 587,283 people had recovered from the virus.

[email protected]

Twitter: @SarahRahal_