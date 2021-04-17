Experts say eating disorders surged during the COVID-19 pandemic





Montreal (CityNews) — Working and studying at home for a pandemic, Ffion Hughes spends a lot of time on a temporary desk (kitchen table) near the fridge and pantry, near the training space. For some, it’s a dream work environment. For those who are recovering from anorexia nervosa, such as Hughes, triggers near them can be very problematic. Experts say that several pandemic-related reasons (stress, isolation, and fear of infection) are causing an increase in eating disorders. Hughes, a student at McGill University’s School of History and an elected Rhodes Scholar, said: “And when you’re alone, eating disorders really thrive in isolation, so something like anorexia nervosa appears as a constant companion. And at the beginning of the pandemic, everyone about online workouts. It was especially difficult because I was talking and couldn’t stand watching TV all day, which required me a lot more exercise than I should have. “ #to see: “When you’re alone, eating disorders really thrive in isolation,” says Ffion Hughes, who is recovering from anorexia nervosa about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on people with eating disorders. I did. Details are 6. @CityNewsMTL pic.twitter.com/QWpAuVRLpL — Brittany Enriques (@BritHenriques) April 17, 2021 According to experts, some people have even developed the disease in the past year because of its trauma, stress, and isolation. “This was a 131% increase in our services and needed to be adapted,” said Joesee Lavigne, Prevention and Education Coordinator for Anorexia Nervosa and Bulimia Nervosa (ANEB). “All our services have been extended for online services.” Eating disorders are more widely thought to be illnesses caused by a strong attachment to weight and an unhealthy relationship to food. #to see: “[…] Whether we are discussing symptoms that may be associated with anorexia nervosa, “said Hassam Amini, a graduate student and researcher, on a methodology for assessing and detecting eating disorders on social media platforms. @CityNewsMTL pic.twitter.com/J03LyX4tjq — Brittany Enriques (@BritHenriques) April 17, 2021 But experts say eating disorders are much more complex than we think. Much of it is about control. “Depending on what eating disorder the person has, physical changes may or may not be seen,” Ravine said. “So what we are interested in is the psychological side. You will see the difference between people. Someone will be lethargic, there may be some depression associated with eating disorders. May. “ Organization ANEB states that it has responded to 1,279 online help requests between July 2020 and February 2021. This is an increase from 285 help requests in the year-ago quarter. “Eating disorders can occur at any time,” Lavigne said. “Yes, we more commonly see young people developing eating disorders, but it can even be in their 50s or 70s who can develop eating disorders. So it’s not discriminatory. “







