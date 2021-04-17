NB COVID-19 Summary: 11 new cases, state urged to maintain vaccine supply

Opposition parties in New Brunswick have criticized the government for being willing to send vaccine supplies to the affected states.

The Canadian Medical Association is calling for the diversion of some doses from low-case states to hotspots such as Quebec and Ontario.

Prime Minister Brain Higgs said on Friday that he did not want to reduce shipments, but he is ready to discuss the idea. He said several doses could be used in the region of Quebec, which borders New Brunswick.

However, liberal leader Roger Melanson, who heads the official opposition, said the state needs to consider outbreaks in the Edmundston region and the sacrifice of residents over the past year.

“Make sure everyone in New Brunswick is vaccinated by vaccination, and you can consider helping others,” he said.

Melanson said the state needs to stick to the current national population-based system.

Greens leader David Kuhn also opposes this idea.

“Given that a very large proportion of our population has an elderly or chronic illness and is in the high risk of serious health problems if infected with COVID-19, New We do not support reducing the share of vaccines distributed. Brunswick. “

The New Brunswick Medical Society also rejected the idea.

11 new cases

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are 150 active cases in the state. There are 20 people associated with the virus in the hospital, 12 in the intensive care unit.

The new cases are categorized as follows:

In Edmundston Region (Zone 4), There are 7 new cases.

A person in his twenties.

Two people in their thirties.

People in their 40s.

People in their 50s.

People in their 60s.

People in their 70s.

Public Heath said five of these cases were contacts of previous cases, one was travel-related and the other was under investigation.

In St. John area (Zone 2), There are three new cases.

Two people in their 60s.

People in their 70s.

Two are the contacts from the previous case and the other is related to travel.

(CBC News)

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,778 cases, including 1,594 collections, since the outbreak of the pandemic. 33 people have died.

Public health conducted 1,355 tests on Friday for a total of 274,548.

Edmanston hospitalized

Northwestern New Brunswick continues to face active cases of COVID-19 until the weekend.

Zone 4 has 113 active cases.

The Edmundston and Houtmadawaska areas were put under blockade restrictions last week.

San Leonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are at the orange level, while San Quentin, Keziwick and other states are at the yellow stage.

Most New Brunswick inpatients continue to be treated at Edmundston Regional Hospital.

New possible exposure

Public health has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 in Moncton and Edmundston.

Best Western Plus Edmundston, 280 Hébert Blvd. , Edmanston, Sunday, April 11th, from 3:30 pm to 11:30 pm and Monday, April 12th.

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center Emergency department , 330 Universite, Moncton, Monday, April 12th, 5:45 am to 1 pm.

, 330 Universite, Moncton, Monday, April 12th, 5:45 am to 1 pm. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center X-ray department, 330 Universite, Moncton, Monday, April 12th, 9 am-11am.

People in these areas are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic.

What to do if you have symptoms

If you are worried that you may have COVID-19 symptoms Take a self-assessment test online..

Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:

Fever of 38 ° C or higher.

A new or worsening chronic cough.

sore throat.

Runny nose.

headache.

New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should do the following: