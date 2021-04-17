School District and Denver Health Hosts First of Several Mass Immunization Events for Students – CBS Denver

Denver (CBS4) – Aliziya Oliva knew she would be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday morning. She is one of 6,000 Denver Public School students aged 16 and over who are vaccinated at a mass vaccination event organized by Denver Health and DPS.

“I feel it’s important to get vaccinated as I like to boil the virus,” she said. “It was fast. There was no pain.”

The organizer on Saturday hosted an event at the Green Valley Lunch. It was the largest of the six clinics they planned to host. This is an important mission for DPS and Denver Health.

“It’s important for several reasons. One is, of course, to protect against COVID infection, and the other is to protect other students, other people in these buildings, and their families. That’s what we do, “said Dr. Steve Federico of Denver Health.

The students made reservations, but Denver Health was also able to find enough vaccine to provide it to their parents, like Arijia’s mom, Sabrina.

“I didn’t expect that. I’ve been on the waiting list all the time, so I’m glad I got the vaccination,” Sabrina said.

The DPS states that the more we can prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in schools, the more we can engage in direct learning and activities. Arijia says it’s too late. She missed fourth grade because people didn’t take COVID-19 seriously enough.

“We had to be smarter about it,” she said.

Now she says she wants the community to be vaccinated on this occasion so that her peers can have a normal school experience.

“If we all behave as expected, we basically have less to worry about.”

Denver Health More information about upcoming events And sign up.