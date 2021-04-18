Health
Michigan Expands Access to Promising COVID Treatments to Fight New Surges
Michigan is working to expand promising antibody treatments for COVID-19 as hospitalization and positive test results continue to skyrocket in the Five Great Huzhou.
“We use every mitigation strategy, every medication, every treatment option to fight the virus here in Michigan,” said Democratic Governor Gretchen. Whitmer Said in statement..
“These antibody treatments can keep you away from the hospital and save your life. My administration and I work with the federal government to use all the tools in the toolbox for you. And keep your family safe and come back. Fast and normal. “
Monoclonal antibody therapy developed by Regeneron and Eli Lilly US Food and Drug Administration..
During treatment, monoclonal antibodies, labor-produced proteins, mimic the way the immune system naturally attacks the virus.
An early study by Regeneron found that this treatment reduced COVID-19 hospitalization by 57%. Washington Examiner report.
According to Eli Lilly’s research processing He was hospitalized compared to 6.3% who received placebo.
“Monclonal antibodies to patients who have not been hospitalized within 10 days of onset of symptoms may reduce symptoms and reduce the risk of virus-related hospitalizations and visits to emergency rooms.” so.
“This treatment helps save the lives of more Michigan residents as it strives to give 70% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. I will. “
Want to try this remedy?
Former President Donald Trump touted regeneron treatment as a cure for COVID-19 after he was there Hospitalization I was infected with a virus last fall.
“I went in. It wasn’t too hot and in a very short period of time they gave me Regeneron … and others, but I think this was the key,” he said in October.
“And it was incredible. I felt good right away. Three days ago I felt as good as I do now.”
Regeneron is still Clinical trial When the president demanded medicine New York Times report.
“They call them therapeutic, but to me it wasn’t therapeutic. It just made me better. OK? I call it a cure,” Trump said. Said.
Michigan has recently become a COVID-19 hotspot, recording an average of over 7,000 new cases per day. New York Times..
The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Listed Michigan as a host Maximum number of COVID cases Approximately 50,983 new cases were reported nationwide last week alone.
“Regeneron treatment is very likely to have helped save the life of the former president. According to the Washington Examiner, it could save you too,” Whitmer said.
