Alberta confirms first case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccination





Alberta has identified the first case of a rare blood clot associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The case was confirmed in a man in his 60s after vaccination, according to a statement released Saturday by Alberta’s director of health. “It’s a shame this case, but the risk assessment I’ve previously told Albertin remains the same,” Dr. Dina Hinshaw said in a conference call. “These blood clots remain very rare, and anyone over the age of 55 is at a much higher risk of COVID-19 infection than this vaccine.” The man has been treated and is recovering. Hinsho said his symptoms would have started within the 4 to 20 day window indicated as the risk timing period. She said authorities are considering extending that period to 28 days. According to Hinsho, this case is just the second rare case of a blood clot in Canada after more than 700,000 doses. She said the risk of blood clots from the vaccine is much less than taking some medications, such as oral contraceptives. Alberta is currently providing the AstraZeneca vaccine to Alberta 55 and older, following last month’s recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. Recommendations have not been updated since Health Canada released the results of a safety review this week that found the vaccine safe for all adults. High risk due to COVID-19 Earlier this week, Hinsho reiterated comments on the rarity of these cases, especially in comparison to the serious consequences of COVID-19. She said the worldwide frequency of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) is estimated to be about 1 in 100,000 to 250,000 doses of the vaccine. The risk of blood clots is much higher in people infected with COVID-19 than in people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Hinsho said. She added that about one in four people hospitalized for the disease develops blood clots. Dr. Dina Hinsho, director of health at Alberta, elaborated on the importance of vaccination on Thursday. This is more important than the rare risks associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, she says. 1:21 Most of the previously confirmed complications in Europe occurred within 14 days of receiving an injection of AstraZeneca, and most were women under the age of 55. Hinsho said these cases may be related to other factors and may be at risk for people over the age of 55 or for men, but they are still very rare. Public Health Agency of Canada Tweeted that I received a report on Saturday Of rare adverse events from the state, saying it indicates national vaccine safety surveillance work. Vaccine hesitation caused by reports of very rare blood clots has been identified as a factor in low turnout at Edmonton and Calgary mass vaccination clinics. The Edmonton Expo Center’s Rapid Flow Clinic can manage 7,000 shots per day in capacity, but most days of the week there were only a few hundred shots.







