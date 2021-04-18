Dallas County reported 11 COVID-related deaths and 292 new cases today on Saturday

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 11 deaths and 292 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on April 17 A total of 3,794 people died to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 255,013.

The county also reports a total of 40,530 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic, which opened on Monday, January 11, has been receiving 368,000 COVID-19 vaccines since the start of vaccination.

Both the first and second vaccinations at the fair park will continue until Saturday.

The additional deaths reported are:

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He expired at a local hospital ED and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired at a local hospital ED and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Balti Springs. She expired at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who lived in a nursing care facility in Garland. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who lived in a nursing care facility in Desoto City. He expired at the facility and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Balti Springs. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Garland. He expired at a local hospital ED and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 80s living in Desoto. She expired at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

The· Sax city According to city officials, only active recovered / deleted cases are reported. According to the city’s website, staff will be up-to-date when they receive information from the city’s health authorities. The last update was on April 9, showing 41 active cases in the city, 26 in Dallas County, and 15 in Collin County.

To date, a total of 57 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7. B.1.429 6 cases of variants. One case of the B.1.526 variant has been identified in Dallas County residents. Four are hospitalized and two need to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Seven has recently had a history of domestic travel outside of Texas. An example of B.1.1.7

This is a likely example of reinfection with COVID-19, which occurs more than 6 months after the infection confirmed by the first PCR. The provisional 7-day average of new confirmed daily cases of week 14 of the CDC (according to the date of test collection) was 224, which is 8.5 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. Of the symptomatological patients who visited a regional hospital during the 14th week (the week ending 4/10/21), 9.0% of respiratory specimens were SARS-CoV-2 positive.

In the last 30 days, there were 1,083 COVID-19 cases in school-age children, and staff were reported from 359 separate kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County. Of the cases reported in the past month, 116 are related to youth sports.

Currently, there are 25 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 4,315 residents and 2,440 health care workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,058 were hospitalized and 740 died. About 20% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. Seven outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in housing complexes (homeless shelters, group homes, halfway houses, etc.) in the last 30 days. A cumulative total of 530 residents and 215 staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas’ collective living facilities.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of inpatients with COVID-19.

Local healthcare professionals consider hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as three key indicators as part of determining COVID-19 risk levels (color-coded risks) and guidelines for activities during COVID-19 compliance. Use as. By April 16th, there were 217 COVID-19 patients receiving acute care in Dallas County. The number of visits to the emergency room for COVID-19-like symptoms in Dallas County was 352 in the same period, or about 13 percent. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Board.

The updated UTSW forecast reflects a decrease in the model with 130-170 hospitalizations and 250 daily cases by May 3.