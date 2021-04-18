Scott Morrison says there is “no change” in vaccine deployment after the death of a New South Wales woman who received an AstraZeneca jab.

Australia will conduct a rolling review of all coronavirus vaccines used in the country after a woman in New South Wales vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine develops a blood clot and dies.

The family of Jenine Norris expressed serious shock and sadness about her 48-year-old death. This is likely related to vaccines by health officials.

“Her death leaves a big gap in our family. I can’t believe she was with us last week and is now dead,” Norris’ family said in a statement on Saturday. It was.

“Currently, we know that as far as the general public knows, we need to do more medical research.”

Scott Morrison said there was “no change” in the country’s vaccine deployment.

“Currently, the focus is on vaccination of front-line healthcare professionals, elderly and disabled caregivers, and vaccinations of our vulnerable people, especially those over 70 years of age,” he said. Told reporters on Sunday morning.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and recommended for people over the age of 50. There is no change in this. This has been reconfirmed by TGA’s advice.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt sought to reassure Australians that the vaccines available were “overwhelmingly safe, effective and recommended.”

“The number of cases in the world now exceeds 800,000 and now more than 700,000 in many days reminds us that we are in a safe and fortunate position,” Hunt said. It was.

However, it cannot be estimated or guaranteed. Therefore, vaccination remains important. “

He said the Australian Immunization Technology Advisory Group (ATAGI) will be required to continuously review the safety and efficacy of all COVID-19 vaccines.

Ms. Norris shot her just hours before authorities announced that she no longer recommended AstraZeneca to Australians under the age of fifty.

She is the third person to develop a blood clot in Australia after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. The other two cases are recovering.

The Therapeutic Goods Department (TGA) states that the “causal link” between Norris’ death and the April 8 vaccination “should be assumed,” but questions remain.

It pointed to her underlying health complications and stated that there were no antibodies common to other AstraZeneca coagulation cases.

Some test results are still pending. An autopsy is planned for Monday and an inquest for the cause of death of the coronary arteries may take place.

The TGA also confirmed that it received 13 reports of misadministration of the AstraZeneca vaccine in children aged 14 to 17 years.

Australia does not approve the COVID-19 vaccine for use in children.

The TGA said there were no serious consequences from errors such as the health care worker failing to confirm the age before the vaccine was given.

Meanwhile, the Government of New South Wales is investigating potential cases of coronavirus infection in Sydney’s quarantine hotels.

Two family groups arriving from different countries on different days have been confirmed to have the same viral sequence.

They stayed in an adjacent room on the same floor of the Adina Apartment Hotel in Sydney’s City Hall, and some cases may soon be reclassified as locally acquired cases. The staff working on the floor are currently in quarantine.

Hunt reiterated on Saturday that the federal government prioritized medical advice and continued to do so.

“That’s our vow. Medical advice and safety come first and foremost,” he said. “That’s why we asked ATAGI for a continuous review.”

TGA Deputy Secretary John Skelitt previously said that blood clotting associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine is so rare that “it is much more likely to win the lottery,” with three cases in Australia. So far it states that it is equal to one frequency. 295,000.

Morrison also said Australia “does not rush to open the border.”

“3 million people have died of COVID. The COVID pandemic is rampant all over the world,” he said.

“I assure Australians that they will not endanger our lives in this country, which is very different from today’s world.

“Border issues and how they are managed must be very careful and must be done in collaboration with states and territories.

The quarantine program works and controls that public health orders are carried out in the quarantine of returning Australians and residents. “

With coverage by SBS News.