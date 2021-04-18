The COVID-19 registration event continues in Fort Worth and the city is looking for more vaccine site workers – NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth





The city says Fort Worth staff are looking for more temporary workers to the staff site and need more support at the COVID-19 vaccination site. “When additional COVID-19 vaccine allocations began to arrive in Tarrant County, the city quickly rose to recruit the extra workers needed to efficiently move thousands of patients through the vaccination process. In late March, more than 130 jobs were expanded to temporary employees to staff at the COVID-19 Clinic in Farrington Field and Bob Boren Public Security Complex. Written in the newsletter.. “Currently, we need an additional vaccination site assistant.” Expected tasks for vaccination site assistants include individual screening, confirmation of answers to health questions, confirmation of patient consent, preparation of vaccination cards, and staffing of patients in the observation area. Over 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped to providers throughout Texas next week., According to the Texas Department of Health.In it, the state assignment sheet reports Over 15,000 initial doses sent to Tarrant County hub provider.. At Fort Worth, a series of vaccine registration events begins in March and lasts until mid-May. The latest event took place on Saturday at the Trinity River Campus East at Tarant County College on Belnap Street. According to Roderick Miles, there was little traffic on the site on Saturday, but nearly 200 people have registered since the event started in March. Miles is the administrator overseeing the programs and outreach initiatives of the Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks in District 1. “The county really wants people to be vaccinated and registered so that we can get back to normal, so there is a new sense of urgency,” Brooks said. “One of the things I learned is that we need to increase the number of people who get vaccinated in order to set up additional vaccination sites so that we can actually get them up and running them and let our staff do them. It is justified to operate the facility. “ Saturday’s site provided assistance in both English and Spanish to overcome the language barrier. Michelle Polemeni was one of the volunteers who provided assistance in both languages. “There was a higher rate among African Americans and Hispanics,” Polemeni said, referring to infection rates. “That’s why I want people to register for vaccination.” Fort Worth’s upcoming vaccination registration sites are: April 19-3:00 pm to 7:00 pm: Como First Missionary Baptist Church: 5228 Goodman Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas. 76107

Como First Missionary Baptist Church: 5228 Goodman Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas. 76107 April 24-11 am-2 pm: Los Pastores Panaderia: 3812 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105

Los Pastores Panaderia: 3812 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 April 26-3:00 pm to 7:00 pm: Great Commission Baptist Church: 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, Tx. , 76133

Great Commission Baptist Church: 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, Tx. , 76133 May 3-3:00 pm to 7:00 pm: Baker Chapel AME: 1050 E. Humbolt St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76104

Baker Chapel AME: 1050 E. Humbolt St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76104 May 8-11 am-2 pm : El Rio Grande Supermarket: 3037 South Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas. 76104

: El Rio Grande Supermarket: 3037 South Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas. 76104 May 10-3:00 pm to 7:00 pm: First Saint John Cathedral: 2401 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, Texas. 76105

First Saint John Cathedral: 2401 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, Texas. 76105 May 15-Pending: Fiesta Mart: 4245 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, Texas. 76105

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos