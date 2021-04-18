Cattaraugus County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday





The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 17 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of cases in the county was 5,151, of which 4,851 inhabitants recovered. Eighteen of the 202 active cases are hospitalized. The county reported a 7-day average positive rate of 4.3% on Saturday. Sign up for the Greater Olean Newsletter Our newsletter delivers local news you can trust. You have successfully registered for the TAPinto GreaterOlean newsletter. Of the 17 new cases, 7 are in the northwestern quadrant. Four are in the northeastern quadrant. Four are in the southwestern quadrant and two are in the southeastern quadrant. The highest number and proportion of cases is in the southeastern quadrant. The number of cases on Saturday was 2,802, and the ratio was 54.4. The total case load for the other quadrants is 930 in the northeast. It is 795 in the southwest and 624 in the northwest. Male residents accounted for 8 new cases and 2,406 cases (46.7%) of all cases, and female residents accounted for 8 new cases and 2,745 cases (53.3%) of all cases. Of the new cases, 14 showed symptoms and 3 did not. To date, 4,029 infected residents have been symptomatic and 1,122 have been asymptomatic. Twelve of Saturday’s cases reported that they knew they were exposed to the virus, and five reported that they were unaware that they were exposed. Since March 2020, the number of unknown exposures has exceeded known exposures. Current numbers and proportions are 2,323 (45.1%) known exposures and 2,828 (54.9%) unknown exposures. The number of healthcare workers is 220, accounting for 4.3% of all cases. Western New York The region, including Cattaraugus County, reported a 7-day average positive rate of 5.2% on Saturday and Friday. 852 people in the five county areas were positive. The daily positive rate on Friday was 6.4%. The other four counties in the region are Allegany, Chatokua, Erie and Niagara. Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference in Buffalo on Friday: “In western New York, which is dramatically different in number from the rest of the state, I would like to make it particularly clear that community behavior is important: individual behavior, individual behavior, and as a group. Community behavior. It’s a function of human behavior, and it’s very simple. “It’s as complex as COVID and as easy as COVID. It’s a virus and you know how the virus spreads. So it’s a matter of your behavior and precautions. Take precautions. The less people get infected. The less precautions we take, the more we all know the facts. We have given all the information we can convey. We asked people to take it seriously, but it’s up to you. It’s up to you as an individual, you as a family, and you as a community. “ For more information on the state COVID-19, here. Sign up for E-News Deliver top stories to your inbox daily. Download the free TAPinto app! Click here for Android — Click here for iOS Get the news when it’s happening.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos